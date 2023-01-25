Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat Elevator-Music Video Goes Viral—'So Funny'

A video of the moment before a Paris Fashion Week show started has gone viral for its amusing content.

Makeup entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and the musician Doja Cat were captured front-row at Schiaparelli's haute-couture spring/summer 2023 runway show in their headline-making outfits, waiting for it to start.

Jenner wore a black strapless dress with a large lion's head attached to her chest, while Doja Cat turned up covered head to toe in 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied individually by hand.

The pair were seated on either side of actress and model Marisa Berenson, the maternal granddaughter of Elsa Schiaparelli, who founded the fashion house in 1927.

In the video posted to Twitter, Jenner was seen snapping a selfie with Berenson as Doja Cat sat patiently looking around. Instrumental music was playing in the background at the Petit Palais, where the show was held.

The Twitter user, @plazynoodles, who posted the video—which has now had about 10 million views—pointed out the whole scene seemed "funny."

The caption on the clip read, "this video is so funny. doja cat completely red and covered in glitter. the f****** elevator music. kylie jenner has a giant lion head on her lap for some f****** reason."

Other Twitter users agreed, with awkwardExxodus writing, "Doja looks like she's on her way to fight the blue man group and I love it ngl [not gonna lie]."

Another, TheForgottenFla, added: "This right here, is straight out of The Hunger Games."

And a third, HailCool3672, wrote: "I'm gonna be honest and just say it's weird, but at the same time kind of interesting the lion is a little much also the glitter, but at the same time I think it's pretty cool. Kinda reminds you of a cyberpunk kind of vibe for some reason."

DiamondsOnShai, who posted the video originally, simply wrote: "Doja Cat seated near Kylie Jenner at the Schiaparelli fashion event in Paris."

Jenner faced criticism over her outfit, which also featured on the runway as worn by the model Irina Shayk, part of a themed set at the show. Other models also walked the runway with realistic faux heads including a leopard and a wolf, inspired by animals featured in the "Inferno" portion of Dante's Divine Comedy.

Even though the heads were fake, some people online thought it was wrong to glorify animals as trophies and fashion materials.

Instagram user Erin McDonald commented on Jenner's post: "Animals are not trophies."

Supermodel Christie Brinkley, who is also known as an animal rights and environmental activist, shared her criticism on Schiaparelli's Instagram page.

"It's sickening to see the images of these endangered animals in the form of pelts!" she wrote in a lengthy post. "It looks as though the models picked up the cruel hunters carpet and severed head wrapped them around themselves to be viewed as a stylish thing of beauty...pelts are a symbol of human's cruelty and ignorance."

Doja Cat's head-turning outfit also received a lot of attention. The "Say So" singer had her skin painted red and completely covered with the crystals, which took five hours to apply by hand.

Her look was completed with a red silk faille bustier and a hand-knitted skirt of lacquered wooden beads, red drop earrings by the designer, and trompe l'œil toe boots— a painting technique synonymous with Schiaparelli, which gives an optical illusion onto the object on which it is painted.