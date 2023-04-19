Kylie Jenner's Plastic Surgery Comments Spark Jokes, Memes

Kylie Jenner is being mocked online after she attempted to clarify a "misconception" about the amount of plastic surgery she's had.

The Kardashians reality star Jenner has been in the public eye since she was a child. Now 25, fans often speculate about her appearance and the amount of work she may have had done.

Countering these claims, Jenner recently opened up as the cover star of HommeGirls.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't," she said.

Kylie Jenner, pictured left in 2013, and right in March 2023, recently addressed a "misconception" that she's had a lot of plastic surgery. Her comments caused a wave of jokes and memes online. Gary Gershoff / Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jenner went on to say that while she was confident as a youngster, there was always one hang up. "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

These comments about her looks caused mass speculation on social media, as well as a slew of jokes and memes made at Jenner's expense.

"Is filler not considered plastic surgery?" asked popular travel blogger Theo Ford on Twitter, though other commenters quickly told him it wasn't.

Other commenters expressed their disbelief at Jenner's comment. Twitter users accused Jenner of "lying unprovoked." Another suggested to Jenner that April Fool's Day was earlier this month, while another wrote "it's so obvious..."

Many people used pictures of Kylie Jenner as a teenager, and compared them to Kylie Jenner now. While there is seemingly a difference in looks, many users suggested it's the use of facial fillers, rather than plastic surgery.

When people say fillers, they are referring to soft tissue filler injected into the skin at different depths to help fill in facial wrinkles, provide facial volume, and augment facial features.

While many made jokes about the fact that they thought Jenner was lying, many comments noted that she was likely telling the truth, as fillers don't count as surgery. Others, like personal trainer Jay D. Cartere pointed out that she could still be telling the truth as "it depends on what 'a lot' is defined as."

Jenner promoted her appearance on the cover of HommeGirls by sharing it on her Instagram account, to her 387 million followers.

During the interview she also discussed launching her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Jenner has been trending online for a number of days now as earlier this week, heavy speculation linked her with actor Timothée Chalamet. Multiple outlets have suggested sources have linked the two in a "casual" romance, as Entertainment Tonight put it. A source told ET: "They are keeping things casual at this point. It's not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes."

Kylie Jenner, pictured here at the 2022 Met Gala in New York, has recently been romantically linked with actor Timothee Chalamet, though neither party has addressed the rumored romance. Jenner and Chalamet have millions of fans online. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Both Jenner and Chalamet have millions of passionate fans online, and the rumored romance created a huge reaction.