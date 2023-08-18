Kyrsten Sinema Could Force Democrats to Turn on Chuck Schumer

Senator Kyrsten Sinema's direct criticisms of Democratic leadership could put her former colleagues in a tough spot to buck their party leaders in hopes of appealing to voters at home.

Sinema, who recently switched her party affiliation from Democrat to independent in December, took direct aim at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries this week over the border funding steered to New York. New York City, which has dealt with an influx of migrants who have been bussed north from Texas, recently received a third of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)' $800 million grant. The city received $104 million, while Arizona received less than $24 million.

"I don't know if you noticed, but the announcement about that $104 million came out first, in a joint press release from Schumer and Jeffries—not from the White House or from FEMA. The first news of it broke by their press release," Sinema told Politico. "Now, how did that happen?"

The senator's willingness to oppose congressional leadership is likely to influence the Senate race in Arizona, where immigration is a top voting issue. Sinema's re-election bid is on track to become a three-way race against Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego and whichever Republican candidate wins the primary. Polls show former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake leading the potential GOP field.

"It's hard to fault Senator Sinema's criticism," political consultant Jay Townsend told Newsweek. "She is supposed to be an advocate for Arizona. It would be hard to fault candidate Gallego if he joins the chorus."

From left, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Senator Kyrsten Sinema's direct criticisms of Democratic leadership could put her former colleagues in a tough spot to buck their party leaders in hopes of appealing to voters at home. Win McNamee/Getty; Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

Chris Weber, an associate professor at the University of Arizona's School of Government and Public Policy, agreed that while Gallego may want to avoid knocking top Democrats ahead of what is expected to be a closely-watched election, the makeup of Arizona's voters may not give the progressive congressman many options.

"Typically in the build-up to an election like this, a party wants some degree of immunity, but I think in this case, you'll see [Gallego] be critical as well, mainly because in this state, on both the right and the left, there is a history of criticizing national politics," Weber told Newsweek.

The majority of voters in the Grand Canyon State are independents, according to the latest voter registration data from Arizona's Secretary of State. Statistics from July 2023 show that nearly 35 percent of voters identify as independents. Another 34.4 percent are registered as Republicans and 30.02 percent are registered as Democrats.

Weber said Democrats in Arizona have consistently tried to distance themselves from the national party because of the state's independent streak. He pointed to Senator Mark Kelly's 2022 campaign as an example of that strategy. During his re-election bid, Kelly said his party didn't understand the issue of the U.S.-Mexico border, which he called "a mess."

Gallego has already weighed in on the New York migrant funding, calling out FEMA the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for its "misguided" distribution of money, but, unlike Sinema, has stopped short of putting his congressional colleagues on blast.

The congressman asked FEMA to reconsider federal funding allotments to non-border states and communities in a June letter. Two months later, he sent a second letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayarkos stressing that Arizona communities were running out of money and that sending available funding to big cities would come at the expense of border towns.

"I'm not saying New York City doesn't need it, but to take it away from Yuma or, for example, Nogales, it's just unfair," he told local outlet Arizona's Family last week.

Democratic strategist Michael Gordon told Newsweek while it could be tempting, Gallego needs to be more cautious about naming prominent Democrats by name because he's targeting a different set of voters who that type of criticism may not be welcome.

"This dispute is about money for Arizona—so any good politician should be advocating for more," Gordon said.

"Sinema can be anti-Washington leadership and still inspire the voters she needs to come out. Gallego needs to inspire a large Democratic turnout to win," he said.