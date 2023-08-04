L.A. Mayor Met With Hisses, Boos Over Homeless Housing Plan

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was booed during a meeting about housing the homeless in the Californian city and was forced to call off the event on Thursday, as shown by videos shared on social media.

Bass' intervention followed the announcement by Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, who represents LA City Council District 5, of her new plan for an interim housing project on LA's Westside.

According to a press release issued by the councilwoman on Wednesday, the housing project will be located at 2377 Midvale Ave, "on an underutilized city-owned parking lot at the intersection of Pico Blvd. and Midvale Ave."

The project, according to Yaroslavsky, "will add desperately needed interim beds to the Fifth Council District's homeless housing supply."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (L) speaks at a news conference following a tour and roundtable discussion at an Asian American Drug Abuse Program facility on May 31, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Bass was booed during a meeting about housing the homeless in the Californian city and was forced to call off the event on Thursday. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The number of homeless people in LA has more than doubled in the last decade, with more than 46,000 people currently lacking a roof under their heads. According to the latest data from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), there was a 9 percent rise in homelessness on any given night in Los Angeles County between 2023 and 2022 to a total of 75,518 people. In the city of Los Angeles, there was an estimated 10 percent rise to a total of 46,260 people.

Yaroslavsky said that over 70 percent of these individuals and families sleep in tents, parks, cars, or on sidewalks because of the city's lack of temporary and permanent housing for the homeless.

"Anyone who has walked or driven on the Westside can tell you that the increase in the number of people living in tents is alarming," said Yaroslavsky, as stated in her press release.

"We cannot keep waiting for the problem to solve itself—we need real solutions that we know work, and we need them quickly. While thousands of units of permanent housing are being constructed across the City, no interim units are in the pipeline in Council District 5. We need interim solutions now that we know will work."

RVs are parked on Forest Lawn Drive on June 27, 2023, in Burbank, California. A growing number of people are living in their RVs all over the Los Angeles area, but one stretch of road in particular David McNew/Getty Images

Mayor Bass on Friday praises Yaroslavsky for taking "a very brave stance" to tackle homelessness in her district, but she was met with a choir of boos and hisses from the audience. She then called off the meeting reportedly some 10 to 15 minutes after it began.

The interim housing project is controversial in the area after an already existing facility housing the homeless in North Hollywood has been criticized by residents. One told Fox11 News that "there's always someone fighting, screaming, and yelling" around the facility and that people were even stabbed and shot.

But Yaroslavsky promises to do things differently. According to her press release, the interim housing project in the Westside will have 24/7 on-site security services "to create a safe environment for participants of the project as well as the surrounding community, while helping bring more Angelenos off the street."

"I understand that safety is the number one concern, and safety is my concern as well," Bass said on Friday. "But this problem is that people are on the street [...] and so we have to think how to get them off the street today," she added, as the audience clapped and someone yelled "yes."

Works on the project are expected to get started by the end of the year, while the housing facilities will be open by 2024.

Newsweek contacted Yaroslavsky's and Bass' teams for comment by email on Friday.