Labor Day Sales 2023: Best Deals From Home Depot, Walmart, Costco and More

Savvy shoppers will be hoping to make the most of the annual sales as the U.S. marks Labor Day on Monday.

The federal holiday, which dates back to the late 1880s and is held to honor American workers, always falls on the first Monday in September. While many workers will have the day off to spend a long weekend with their families, store employees have been working particularly hard as retailers slash prices try to tempt customers with bargains in the traditional last big sale before Black Friday in the fall. Items on sale include appliances, furniture, electronics, and tools.

To help shoppers make their dollars go further amid the current cost-of living pressures, Newsweek has rounded up some of the best sales from the major retailers.

A shopper takes a rest outside a store boasting about its Labor Day holiday sale on the Upper West Side of New York City back on September 06, 2021. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Home Depot

DIY fans keen to use the long weekend to spruce up their homes may consider checking out the deals at Home Depot.

The store's website urges customers to celebrate the holiday by heading to the tills, saying: "It's time for our end of summer sale now that Labor Day is upon us! Don't miss out on Labor Day savings at The Home Depot before waving goodbye to summer."

Bargains include a whopping 40 percent off a power tool collection kit, with eight Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion cordless tools on offer for $599, compared to the set's previous price of $999.

There is currently 39 percent off a GE stainless steel refrigerator that was $1,799 but is now on sale for $1,098.

And homeowners whose attention is focused on their backyards may be interested in a Hampton Bay Haymont 5-piece patio seating set, which is 30 percent cheaper than usual at $755, down from $1,079.

Walmart

Walmart is also keen to draw hordes of shoppers into its stores over the holiday. The chain's website tells customers: "Summer isn't over just yet. At Walmart, you can celebrate this Labor Day with savings. Find everything you need to kick back and relax this holiday weekend, including grills, patio sets, camping supplies even electronics, all at Every Day Low Prices."

The store has highlighted its 'Back to School' savings, with deals on clothing, school supplies such as stationery, and electronics. For example, there is currently $50 off a 9th generation 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad, which is now on sale for $279, down from $329 meaning there is 15 percent off.

While a Samsung 55-inch frame TV has 20 percent off, and is on sale for $1,149, compared to its previous price of $1,499.

And for those planning to celebrate Labor Day with a barbeque, the store's Nexgrill Deluxe Propane Gas Grill is now $286, down from $400, which is a 28 percent saving.

Costco

Costco is also offering Labor Day promotions across various items,

For example, a giant crash pillow bundle, which includes a matching throw and smaller decorative pillow, is currently $149.99, $50 (or 25 percent) cheaper than the usual online price of $199.99.

And sticking with the home décor theme, a Calvin Klein wool area rug that normally retails online for $479.99 is now $369.99—a saving of £110 or almost 23 percent.

There are also deals on items such as washers and dryers, microwaves, and fridge freezers, with some deals available to members only.

Target

Target is offering a huge range of deals across a vast range of products, from clothes to kitchen appliances, in a promotion it's calling a "summer send-off sale" that ends on September 4.

For example, high-waisted leggings that normally retail at $14.99 are just $11.99 at the moment; a saving of 20 percent.

While 2nd generation Apple AirPods with a charging case are $99.99, down from $129.99, meaning a saving of $30 or 23 percent.

And a Threshold Bowden faux leather barstool that's designed to work with kitchen countertops is currently $63, compared to the usual price of $90, a saving of 30 percent.

Best Buy

Best Buy has also slashed its prices across a vast range of products.

One of the store's best deals is on an autonomous vacuum cleaner, with a 42 percent saving on an iRobot Roomba J7, which is on sale for $349, compared to its previous price of $599.

Another good saving can be made on the Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Pod Coffee Maker, which is now $80, which equates to 38 percent off its former $130 price tag.

While a Fitbit 5 Charge can also be snapped up for $120, down from $150 meaning a 20 percent saving.