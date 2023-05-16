Labrador Proves Vet Wrong by 'Drooling' Over His Medication in Funny Clip

A woman and her dog have defied the pet's vet and proven that Labradors will eat just about anything in a hilarious TikTok clip that has been viewed over 9.2 million times.

In the video's voice-over, user @rainden23 says, "Medication my vet said would be extremely hard to get my dog to take versus my dog that is a lab."

"The vet suggested I take this thing and wrap it in peanut butter or baloney or something maybe shove it in a sausage but then I remembered I have a lab and I don't know if you know labs, but they'll eat literally anything. Look at him fricken drooling," the woman said.

A stock image of a Labrador drooling over his food bowl. A Labrador has defied a veterinarian's expectations and eaten his medication in one go. Getty Images/Chalabala

She then pops his pill in his food bowl and pours a probiotic powder over it so the antibiotics don't upset the pooch's stomach. The dog proceeds to eat the pill in one bite, proving the video caption, "Labs be labbin."

"Not a single thought behind those sweet eyes," said one user.

If your dog is a little more sensitive than the canine in this video, there are ways you can trick them into taking their medication.

The easiest way to give a dog a pill is to hide it in the food, according to VCA Animal Hospitals. "This usually works best if you hide it in a special treat such as a small amount of canned dog food, cooked sweet potato, or a soft dog treat that can be molded around it. To ensure that your dog swallows the pill, you should hand-feed the medicated piece of food or treat. Some dogs may spit out the pill, so it is important to watch your pet after administering the medication. Frequently, people find a pile of pills behind a bed or couch when dealing with a particularly clever pet!" the animal hospital states.

If your dog continues to evade the medication or if they have a special diet that means the food trick isn't an option, you might have to administer the pill directly into their mouth. "Make sure that you have carefully read the prescription label and understand the dosing instructions," the hospital warns.

"The gene that makes labs ultra-friendly is directly responsible for making them ultra-hungry. That's one of the coolest things I learned in college," commented one user.

"My foster didn't like her medicine but she would eat it freehand if I told her she was a good girl the whole time," said another user.

