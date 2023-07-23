Funny

Labrador Caught Guarding His Toy Against Hedge Trimmer: 'Ball Is Life'

By
Funny Dogs Pets Viral Trending

This chocolate Labrador lives by the mantra that "ball is life," and there is nothing that's going to stop him from playing with his favorite toy—not even a hedge trimmer.

When Chief's owner, Charlotte Morris, was trying to tidy up the garden, he made his priorities very clear: playing with his orange ball. Chief didn't particularly care that his owner was trying to do the gardening, and she simply had to work around him.

"I was tidying up in the garden, cutting the grass and hedges, and I usually throw the ball as I do it, but Chief got impatient," she told Newsweek.

"He decided to block the way until I threw the ball, even if that meant getting covered in leaves and being very close to the hedge trimmer. This happens a lot when we're in the garden, he'll drop the ball in front of the lawnmower or trimmer sometimes."

Chief the Labrador gets in the way
Chief the chocolate Labrador is pictured sitting in the way while Charlotte Morris tried to tidy the yard. Chief loves playing with his ball, and he'll do anything to have a game of fetch. @a.chief.life

Morris, from Glasgow, Scotland, is accustomed to her Labrador getting in the way when he wants to play with his ball, adding that "he's very ball motivated."

The ball goes everywhere with Chief, whether that's in the yard, on a walk and even when he goes for a swim.

It's no secret that Labrador retrievers have boundless amounts of energy, which is why the American Kennel Club (AKC) refers to them as enthusiastic athletes who need copious amounts of exercise. One of the best ways to help a Labrador burn up some of that energy is to play endless games of fetch—which Chief would certainly enjoy.

The AKC adds that swimming, running and games of fetch can keep a Labrador physically fit, but they also help to keep the dog mentally fit too. Giving the dog something to chase after can provide the all-important mental stimulation and enrichment.

Morris shared the clip of Chief getting in the way while she tried to clean up the back yard on his dedicated TikTok account (@a.chief.life), and she's been amazed by the positive responses she's had.

She continued: "The reaction has been positive, and people found the dog's personalities and their quirks funny. I think people with dogs who also love tennis balls just as much, will appreciate how much ball is life for them."

Social media users couldn't fault Chief's hilarious dedication to his ball, as one person commented: "What a beaut."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC