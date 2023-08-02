Labrador Puppy's Reaction to Owner's Favorite Song Melts Hearts: 'Precious'

Like owner like dog, they say, and this is surely true for one TikTok user, who melted hearts all over the internet after sharing her pet's reaction to her favorite song.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Monday under the username @madewithmaggie, the Labrador puppy can be seen chilling on her owner's bed, doing nothing special. Then, out of the blue, her owner comes into the room and starts playing music.

As the Labrador's owner puts on "All my Love" by Noah Kahan, the puppy suddenly jumps up on the bed and starts wagging her tail, unable to contain her happiness at hearing the song. Her owner can be heard saying: "It's your favorite song, I know!"

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that reads: "When you listen to Noah Kahan constantly and unintentionally pass your love for his music onto your four-month-old lab."

Psychology Today writes that canines as a species do have a sense of pitch. The kind of music that most often induces a dog to howl is produced on wind instruments, particularly reed instruments, such as clarinets or saxophones.

The website says: "Sometimes dogs can be induced to howl by a long note on the violin or even by a human holding a long note while singing. Perhaps these sound like proper howls to the listening dog and he feels the need to answer and join the chorus."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.7 million views and almost 440,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Abikuru, commented: "This is also my reaction to all my love by Noah Kahan coming on." And Gabrielle wrote: "PRECIOUS." Teale added: "A thousand blessings to you for cutting out when you say Alexa and not setting off everyone's Echos."

Soba posted: "The real mvp [most valuable player] for cutting off the Alexa part and not making all of ours go off with yours." And Mickey commented: "Excuse me, I need a longer video IMMEDIATELY." Mattingly added: "This is so cute I hope he sees this and shows penny."

Another user, Taylor, commented: "Me with Tyler Childers... My dog was named bc [because] of his song Lady May." And MaryJane wrote: "Get this puppy to a concert right this second." StableGenious joked: "I wag my tail to All My Love by Noah Khan too."

Tori Bentz wrote: "Oh my GODDDDD he's so precious and so happy." And RBG1973 posted: "My dog has a favorite song, I didn't know it was a common thing!" Dani added: "My brother's bird goes absolutely feral when I put on the dance by Fleetwood Mac and then I realized, see I do have good music taste."

