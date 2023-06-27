Labrador Has Hilarious Reaction After Realizing He's Going to Doggy Daycare

A Labrador had a hilarious reaction after realizing he was heading off to doggy daycare.

In a video posted to TikTok by his owner, writing under the handle @brodifur, Oliver the yellow lab can be seen sitting up between the driver and passenger seats as they near the daycare.

Oliver, of course, is initially unaware of this—but not for long. "When you're enjoying the ride and then the turn signal comes on and you know you're going to doggy daycare," a voiceover on the clip explains.

As the voiceover explains what is unfolding, Oliver can be seen doing something close to a double take as he realizes he's heading off to play with his four-legged friends.

Writing alongside the clip, Oliver's owners explained that he "loves doggy daycare" and was in "a state of disbelief" when he worked out that was where they were heading. "He thought we were just cruising," they added. Oliver's owners described his response as something akin to "wait, really?"

His reaction is a reminder that while a dog may be considered a man's best friend, most canines prefer the company of fellow pet pooches. In a 2020 study published in the Journal of Neuroscience, 20 dogs and 30 humans were given a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scan to examine how active different parts of the brain are based on the measurement of blood flow.

The canine and human participants were then presented with four two-second videos; one showing a human face, another the back of a human head and then a video of a dog's face followed by one of the back of their head.

The results showed, among other things, that dogs' brains were most active when looking at another canine. Essentially, they preferred gazing at a member of their own species. Oliver the Labrador certainly appears to light up on the clip once he realizes he's spending the day with other dogs.

His reaction has proven popular on social media, with the TikTok video chronicling his response accumulating over 300,000 views and counting.

One TikTok user loved the way his "lip got stuck on his tooth," with another branding the Labrador's reaction simply "adorable." A third said it was as if Oliver was saying: "What the woof?!??" as he turned, while a fourth imagined the canine saying: "This isn't the way to the park," in response to the surprise development.

This is not the first time a Labrador's reaction has gone viral. One clip showing a Labrador's reaction to having a bath for the first time previously proved popular, as did a clip of a similar looking canine reacting to the arrival of a new puppy in the house.

In another memorable incident, a Labrador had viewers in stitches after revealing the very specific reason why she felt "sad."

