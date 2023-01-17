Labrador Noticeably 'Mad' Over Confiscated Trash Treasure Delights Internet

A video of a dog looking upset to see an object he'd stolen getting taken away from him has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 8.9 million views.

The clip, shared by TikToker @mallen2899, was posted with a caption that said: "Tug was not a fan of me taking his wheel he stole from the garbage can. #labrador #mad #dog #talkingdog #fyp."

A voice could be heard in the clip saying: "No, you can't have it" as the dog immediately charged towards the wheel in a person's hand.

Words overlaid on the video read "C'mon man give it back, I found it, just give it back," as the dog was heard barking and howling while staring at the camera before the clip ended.

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, which operates over 1,000 animal hospitals, veterinarians Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg said: "Possessive aggression is aggression that is directed toward humans or other pets that approach the dog when it is in possession of something that is highly desirable, such as a favorite chew toy, food, or treat.

"Novel and highly desirable objects, such as a tissue that has been stolen from a garbage can, a favorite toy, human food, or a piece of rawhide are some of the items that dogs may aggressively protect," it said.

A November 2012 study in the peer-reviewed journal Animal Cognition said: "Domestic dogs are reported to show intense but transient neophilia [a love of novelty] towards novel objects."

The study, which was conducted with labrador retrievers, found that "loss of interest in the object during object-orientated play in this species is due to habituation to the overall stimulus properties of the toy rather than to any single sensory modality..."

Horwitz and Landsberg advised that the key to preventing such behavior is to "teach the dog that it will receive a favored treat or reward that is even more appealing than the object in its possession."

Several users were amused by the labrador's reaction in the latest viral video.

In a comment that got over 27,000 likes, user raspberryfrenchtoast said: "I love dogs that talk back [crying laughing emoji]."

ElijahR0CK wrote: "He clearly said 'don't mock me'."

User sunshine said: "His face is so serious but his ears are so puppy [crying laughing emoji]."

Pringles Deutschland wrote: "His face says everything [emojis of teary-eyed face and crying floods of tears]."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. This video hasn't been independently verified.

