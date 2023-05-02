Labrador Casually Rejects Owner's Strokes While Looking Her Dead in the Eye

A Labrador rejecting his owner's attempts to pet him is making TikTok users chuckle.

In the clip shared by owner Morgyn Seigfried (@morgynseigfried), 3-year-old Colby can be seen lounging next to his owner on the sofa. Seigfried reaches down to stroke the chocolate Labrador, but he rebuffs her, using his back leg to push her away slowly.

"Looking me dead in the eye too," Seigfried wrote alongside the post, which has received over 1.1 million views and almost 170,000 likes.

Photos of Colby rebuffing his owner, using his back leg slowly to push her away. The chocolate Labrador wasn't in the mood for pets, as seen in the viral video. Morgyn Seigfried

Seigfried told Newsweek that Colby really does love cuddles, just "on his own terms." "He truly can't be managed and has 'only child syndrome' to the max," the Chicago native said.

Labradors are known for their friendly and affectionate personalities, according to the American Kennel Club. So, it's no surprise they're one of America's most popular dog breeds. In a 2022 study by Embrace Pet Insurance, Labradors took the top spot in 80 percent of states. They are also loyal and eager to please, making them ideal family pets.

Despite rejecting Seigfried in the viral video, the sports agent says that Colby is "extremely social."

"He would leave us to start a new life with just about every dog or person he meets," Seigfried added.

Photos of Colby with other dogs. His owner told Newsweek that the chocolate Labrador loves attention, from both humans and other dogs. Morgyn Seigfried

She added: "He loves my pets and snuggles, but he also loves making me laugh and he knew that this would make me laugh."

Seigfried and her husband, Jake Shectman, adopted Colby during lockdown. "It was the best decision we ever made," Seigfried said. "I've always thought he was a star so I'm not surprised he is internet famous."

'I Would Actually Cry'

Tiktok users couldn't get enough of Colby, with dogmomintx writing: "Talk to the paw."

"It's called personal space Mom," added aprilitis, while BlazinJayneLive commented: "He said Pet me.... WITH YOUR EYES!,"

"'Let's no make this more embarrassing than it has to be,'" posted RIVAH TV, while Spider wrote: "He used his hind foot too, u done girlll."

"We love a queen with clear boundaries," commented jenniferlees001.

A photo of Morgyn Seigfried with Colby. She told Newsweek that her dog has "only child syndrome." Morgyn Seigfried

However, it appears Seigfried isn't alone, with fellow dog owners sharing their own tales of rejection.

"Glad I'm not the only. My dog has visiting hours on my time, and no boundaries on hers," commented Melody.

"My dog does this to me and it breaks my heart. I go and give him a kiss and he outs his paw on my head," wrote Kramner.

"My dog slaps me when I stop petting her," posted Kenny.

"Nothing hurts more than this emotionally," commented Natalie Davidson, while Zen and his Human wrote: "Bro, I would actually cry."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.