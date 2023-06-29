Labrador Gets His Hilarious Revenge After Brother Pushes Him Into the Pool

After being pushed into the pool by his favorite human, this Labrador wasn't going down easily and he made sure to exact his revenge with a fierce duel in the water.

When Buster was running around the pool with his favorite human, nine-year-old Jaxon jokingly pushed him into the water to surprise the excited Labrador. Thankfully, Buster wasn't too surprised by this, and he certainly got his own back on Jaxon moments later.

Jaxon and Buster's mom, Jennifer Henry, from Milton, Florida, watched the hilarious moments unfold by the pool, telling Newsweek that "it was brotherly love and fun."

"When Jaxon pushed Buster in the pool, the dog decided to seek his revenge, in a playful way of course. That's what brothers do when one is pushed into the pool—they don't let their brother get away with it."

Jaxon and Buster playing in the pool together, as Buster got his revenge. Jennifer Henry told Newsweek how much she enjoys seeing the bond between her son and his childhood dog. @bustersworld4

Buster started his vengeful streak with a few paws to Jaxon's face, followed by a huge dive on top of his brother. That still wasn't enough for the Labrador however, so he continued to chase Jaxon around the pool and showed his talents as "a golden glove boxer."

Henry loves watching the inseparable duo playing together by the pool, noting how "uplifting and positive" it is to see a boy and his best friend enjoying the summer sunshine.

Fortunately for Buster, swimming comes as second nature to Labradors. So, whether he jumps in voluntarily or gets pushed into the pool, he'll style it out.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) lists swimming and retrieving as a Labrador's favorite activities to burn off energy, so there's no doubt that Buster has a great time with Jaxon by the pool. Their thick tail is even known as an otter tail because it acts as a rudder to guide the dog through the water, while their webbed paws help them paddle.

There's also no need for concern about the water's temperature because Labradors have waterproof coats to help them swim in even the coldest of waters. When they were first bred in the freezing temperatures of Newfoundland, they had to go in the icy water, so a slightly cold pool or lake will be no problem for this adept breed.

Henry explained that Buster and Jaxon will play in the pool at every opportunity they get, and she loves sharing their escapades on TikTok (@bustersworld4).

"Everyone loves our videos as they display a childhood bond between a boy and his childhood dog," Henry told Newsweek. "Many of the comments are from people saying they needed to see that today, or that it reminds them of their childhood pup. Other people have told us that Jaxon and Buster's relationship needs to be turned into a childhood book or a series."

The video of Buster getting his "revenge" on Jaxon was posted on June 27 and it has already gone viral, with more than 1.4 million views and over 86,000 likes on TikTok. Layered over the hilarious clip reads the caption: "When your BFF betrays you by pushing you into the pool."

Among the hundreds of comments on the clip, one person responded: "The best pool party ever."

Another comment reads: "These 3 need their own TV sitcom!"

One TikToker wrote: "The dog knew the assignment...revenge."

