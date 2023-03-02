Labrador Struggles to Contain His Excitement Over Weekend With Grandparents

A labrador who was super-excited to be visiting grandma's house is melting hearts on TikTok.

In the cute video shared by user Tori (@sullytheblacklab), Sully the black labrador can be seen jumping with joy after hearing the words "grandma and grandpa."

"Hey guess what?" Tori says, "You're gonna go stay at grandma and grandpa's house this weekend.

"Before we go, you have to promise you'll be on your best behavior, ok?"

To test whether Sully will be a good boy or not, Tori then asks him to follow a series of commands.

When asked to "lay down," Sully does so immediately. When asked to "sit up," he bounces back up into a sitting position.

"Good job," Tori said.

The next clip shows Sully in the back of Tori's car, as they prepare to head to grandma and grandpa's house.

When they arrive, Tori asks him "Do you know where we are?" It appears that Sully does know, as his tail starts to wag furiously.

The video ends with Sully running frantically out of the car as Grandma approaches.

Captioned "He was so excited to see her," the adorable footage has received almost 14 million views and more than 2 million likes.

How Do Dogs Choose Their Favorite Person?

According to Pet Insurance Review, dogs usually choose their favorite person during the first six months of their life. An important period for their socialization, puppies will often bond with the human who spends the most time raising them. The same is often true for older dogs entering new homes, who bond with the person who spends the most one-on-one time with them.

However, similar personalities and positive associations can also have an influence. Leigh Siegfried, CEO and founder of Opportunity Barks, said that just uttering someone's name can make a dog excited, if they associate that person with love and fun.

"It's like when a kid comes from school, and mom says 'Where's Daddy?' and the kid knows Dad is home and gets excited," Siegfried explained.

"Repetitive phrases build anticipation and clue the dog in that something fun is about to happen. It's really sweet that it's a part [of Sully's] routine."

'He Truly Just LOVES Being Around People'

Tori, from Idaho, told Newsweek that she's Sully's favorite person. However, the lab is very friendly toward everyone he meets.

"We have a special bond," she said. "But it really just depends on who he hasn't seen recently if I'm being honest!

"Like any Labrador, he truly just LOVES being around people."

She said Sully loves visiting her parents' house because they have a much bigger yard for him to run around in, but also he has three times the number of humans to play with him.

"There's a 3:1 ratio of humans to Sully between my mom, dad and sister, so when he's exhausted one human he can move on to the next," she said.

"He [also] gets extra-long walks from his grandpa, something I know my dad has missed doing with our family dog, Baloo, who crossed the rainbow bridge a few years ago."

Whenever Sully goes to stay with her parents, Tori packs him an overnight bag full of toys and treats.

"My parents live just minutes from us, so we usually see them every 1-2 weeks depending on schedules," she said.

"I know Sully loves those extended stays, which always makes me feel better when I have to travel."

However, Sully does have more rules to follow at grandma and grandpa's house than at home.

"He's a year old, so he's still a puppy, and a Labrador at that, so he's full of energy regardless of where he is," Tori said.

"But, he really does love to learn and will do anything for a treat."

'Adorable'

TikTok users couldn't get enough of Sully's excitement, with Supapone Belcher calling him "the absolute cutest."

"He is adorable," agreed Aztec Gaming.

"Such a good boy!!" said Tactipup. "Sully definitely deserves some good ole grandma & grandpa time."

"The big tippy taps in the car!" wrote nms_018.

"Grandma and grandpa must be phenomenal," commented Ang Hensley.

While Leann Summers said: "He acts better than both my kids."

