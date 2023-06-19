Hysterics as Labrador Learns This New Trick After 3 Years: 'Must Be Fed'

A video of a Labrador retriever that wakes up her owners at various early-morning times whenever she wants to eat has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which has over 166,000 views, was posted by @bellalab20, the TikTok account of Bella Blue, the black Lab.

A caption shared with the post read: "After 3 years she learned something new."

The footage showed the Labrador sitting on a floor. A message overlaid on the clip and a voice in the video said: "So this week I learned that I can run upstairs now and wake the humans up whenever I want to eat."

In a stock image, a black Labrador eats from a food bowl. A video of a black Lab who's learned she can wake up her owners any time she wants to eat has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

A Labrador's eager behavior when it comes to obtaining food could be due to genetics.

Eleanor Raffan, the co-author of a Cambridge University study of Labradors published in May 2016, said "there is some hard-wired biology" behind Labradors' "persistent food-seeking behavior," The Guardian reported.

The study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, found that some Labradors have a mutation in their DNA that may predispose them to weight gain.

"Of all dog breeds for which data have been reported, Labrador retrievers have the greatest documented obesity prevalence and have been shown to be more food motivated than other breeds," according to the study.

The study also said a "deletion in the pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) gene" was associated with increased body weight, adiposity and food motivation in Labrador retrievers as well as the closely related flat-coat retrievers.

In the TikTok clip, the Labrador was seen looking around as a voice said: "On Tuesday, I tried 4:50 a.m. That worked. Then on Wednesday, I tried 3:45 a.m. That worked."

The voice continued: "This morning, I tried around 2:30 a.m. Unfortunately, that didn't work," as the dog lies down on her belly with her front paws stretched out in front.

Several users on TikTok were amused by the dog.

Robert Donnelly319 wrote, "Lab must be fed 24/7," to which the original poster replied: "That's all they care about."

Kristen Ashley said: "Poor labs are always hungry. My parent's lab does the same thing."

The original poster responded: "They always act like we don't feed them."

DallasandBruce wrote, "You've gotta love her ambition," while jen_asquared said, "Labs stomachs literally have no bottom."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and Instagram. The video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.