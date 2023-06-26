Labradors With 'Stage 5 Clinger' Filmed Searching for Owner in Every Room

Labradors are often hailed for their impressive instincts and hunting ability, but one owner was left amazed by the complete lack of skills her three dogs showed when trying to find her.

After getting back from work, Jordin, who doesn't wish to disclose her full name, decided to use a different bathroom, rather than going to the ensuite in the master bedroom. Her three Labradors didn't miss a trick and they instantly set off in search of their owner, but they couldn't find her anywhere.

Jordin, from Ontario, Canada, explained that the bathroom she decided to use had just been renovated, telling Newsweek that they "haven't been using it for two years, hence the dogs not being used to going in that room at all."

"I used that bathroom because we just finished renovating it and I had just got home from work," she continued. "Since it's closer, I just went to it instead of my master bathroom. But when I switched things up, they had absolutely no idea where I was."

Jordin filmed as the dogs ran back and forth in front of the bathroom she was in. Jordin used a newly renovated bathroom, so the dogs searched everywhere in the house for her. @labradorrainbow

The three dogs, Remi the golden Labrador, Maple the chocolate one, and Raven the black Labrador, scoured the house to find their owner, but couldn't seem to track her down anywhere. As Jordin hid in the new bathroom, she filmed her dogs running back and forth endlessly without noticing her.

Labradors are a very popular choice not only as pets, but also as working dogs. With their boundless energy and willingness to please, they love completing any task that they're set. The American Kennel Club (AKC) explains that Labradors started working as duck retrievers before hunting game for their owners in the 1800s.

Working can be rather fun for the breed, and the AKC says they love to expend their energy by retrieving objects or participating in canine sports. So, if a simple game of fetch doesn't quite cut it, the AKC suggests agility training, obedience, tracking sports and even dock diving to burn up all that energy while also giving the dog a task to complete.

Labradors work in a huge array of environments and roles, fulfilling hunting tasks, and making great rescue and service dogs. However, Remi, Maple and Raven didn't show any promising signs when it came to searching for their owner.

When Jordin went into the different bathroom for a change, she expected her dogs to find her eventually by tracing her scent, but she was baffled by their inability to do so.

Jordin told Newsweek: "As they ran back and forth, I was laughing to myself and thinking how silly they were. Three Labradors and yet not one of them was using their nose to find me. I guess it just goes to show you how they truly are creatures of habit."

The hilarious clip was shared on TikTok (@labradorrainbow) on June 23, with Jordin showing what her life is like with "stage 5 clinger dogs" who have to be near at all times. The video has already amassed over 1.9 million views and more than 337,000 likes in just a matter of days since it was posted.

Jordin has been so amazed by the response that the video has received already, with many other Labrador owners sharing their own similar experiences.

She continued: "The social media reaction has been huge, and I think it's because it's so relatable. Most dog owners can relate to your dogs needing to be with you while you're in the bathroom.

"So many folks have been getting a good laugh out of it, and commenting about how their dogs also follow them to the bathroom all the time too."

Hundreds of TikTok users have already commented on the post to laugh about the three Labradors desperately trying to find their owner, while she was secretly right beneath their noses.

One comment reads: "Labs are supposed to be good at finding things. You've got 3..."

Another person wrote: "You can hear the urgency in their tippy taps."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.