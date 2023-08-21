Lake Mead's Water Level Rises as Hilary Brings Heavy Rainfall

Lake Mead's water level has risen as storm Hilary brings heavy rain to the region.

The drought-stricken reservoir—which lies between Arizona and Nevada near the border of California—now stands at 1,063.62 feet above sea level as of August 20. The rise in water levels comes as tropical storm Hilary batters the area.

It marks a 0.16 inch increase from the reservoir's levels when compared to August 19, before the storm hit.

Forecasters have already warned that there could be potential flash floods around Lake Mead as the storm made its way north from Mexico.

Lake Mead, which has been declining in water levels in recent years due to drought. The lake's water level has risen due to rainfall from bloodua/Getty

Lake Mead is the largest man-made reservoir in the United States and experts are concerned about its rapid decline in water levels.

As the region has been gripped by a megadrought for the past decade, the reservoir's water levels have declined to worrying levels. Last summer, it reached a record low of 1,040 feet.

The reservoir provides water for millions of people living in the Colorado River basin. As Lake Mead and its neighboring Colorado River reservoir Lake Powell continue to decline as a result of the drought, officials are working towards implementing policies that may be necessary if the water crisis continues.

Although, Lake Mead has seen a sharp increase in its water levels over the past few months. At the beginning of 2023, the lake's water levels stood at 1,044 feet. This was following a bone dry summer, when the western U.S. was suffering during an intense stretch of drought.

But since spring, the water levels grew rapidly. Over the winter period, the area saw intense rain and snow storms that built up snowpack around the area. As this melted in the springtime, Lake Mead's levels shot up from 1,047 feet on April 25, to 1,054 feet at the end of May.

Since then, the water levels have continued to gradually increase.

The spate in wet weather may provide some much-needed relief for the reservoir.

But as storm Hilary neared the area, forecasters also warned it could bring "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding to the region.

And, despite the increase in rainfall this year, it only provides a short term solution. For the effects of drought to be completely offset, it would take years of above average rainfall.

Experts believe these intense weather patterns—of extreme drought followed by extreme rainfall—are a result of climate change.

Some believe these "whiplash" weather patterns could become the new norm in the coming years.

