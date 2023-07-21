Tech & Science

Lake Mead Water Update As New Forecast Sees Levels Rise

By
Tech & Science Lake Mead Nevada Arizona Water

Lake Mead is forecast to rise over 6 feet by the end of the summer, despite the severe temperatures gripping the southwest.

Lake Mead—the largest man-made reservoir in the U.S.—lies between Nevada and Arizona, two areas that are currently suffering an intense heatwave.

Despite the weather—which some fear could plunge the area back into severe drought conditions—the lake, which has been drying up rapidly in recent years, is projected to rise.

This marks a dramatic change from this time last year. In summer 2022, the lake dropped to record low levels of 1,040 feet.

Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation this week forecasts the lake could rise 1,065.59 feet by the end of September. The lake's water levels currently stand at 1,059.54, as of July 20. This would mark a 6-foot rise.

Lake mead
A stock photo shows Lake Mead. It is projected to rise 6 feet over the course of the summer. bloodua/Getty

Experts have been extremely concerned by Lake Mead's low water levels in recent years. The southwestern drought, which has been ongoing for over a decade, has meant the reservoir's water is being used faster than it can be replenished.

This, paired with the hot weather, has meant worrying things for the 25 million people that rely on its water.

This was the reason for last year's particularly low levels.

But this year marks a different story.

Parts of the west were drenched in heavy rainfall over the winter period, from the end of December to early March.

Although this caused floods and a lot of disruption, it also provided much-needed snowpack in the Colorado Rockies.

When the temperatures began warming in the spring, this snowpack melted down and replenished the Colorado River.

The effect of this runoff can be seen clearly in Lake Mead's water levels.

At the beginning of this year, the lake's water levels stood at around 1,044 feet.

From May 1, after the storms had battered the region, levels began to rise dramatically. By the beginning of July water levels had risen to 1,056 feet. This increase has continued throughout the month. However, runoff is now clearly beginning to slow.

Read more

It is nearly a year exactly to the day that the reservoir reached its low level of 1,040 feet in 2022.

While the rise brings a sigh of relief, water levels are still not what they once were.

The lake holds a maximum water level of 1,229 feet. At its current levels, it is still only around 30 percent of its full capacity.

Fears are that if the drought worsens, and the southwest's extreme temperatures continue, it could eventually reach dead pool levels, at 895, which is its lowest possible water outlet.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about Lake Mead? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC