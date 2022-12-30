Lake Tahoe Area Warned of Weekend Impact of Winter Storm

The area around Lake Tahoe, in both eastern California and western Nevada, has been warned to expect "heavy snow," over the weekend, as freezing conditions continue to batter parts of the U.S.

At least 62 people were killed when Winter Storm Elliott barreled across the country from late last week, bringing freezing temperatures and blizzards for some areas.

More inclement weather is forecast for California's Eastern Sierra region, making up the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range.

On Saturday the region should expect "showers, heavy snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and heavy snow in the afternoon," according to the federal National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures will max out at between 39 and 49 degrees, with southwest "winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph."

Heading into Saturday night there is another "chance of snow and rain," with temperatures falling to between 16 and 26 degrees.

NWS storm watches are in place for "northeast California, the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, and Mono County," until Sunday morning.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for northeast CA, the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, and Mono County from Thursday PM-Sunday AM. Conditions are favorable for heavy high-elevation snowfall (above 6000/7000 ft) and dangerous travel conditions. For more info: https://t.co/hBOoaF0cRj pic.twitter.com/nK01Mg1SCJ — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) December 28, 2022

During this time the agency advises against unnecessary travel, noting: "You could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours."

The NWS advice says: "If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water, clothing and tire chains.

"Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages."

There is a danger of trees being damaged, with high winds of more than 45 miles per hour possible.

A Backcountry Avalanche Watch has been issued for central Sierra Nevada, "from Yuba Pass to Ebbetts Pass," until 7 a.m. PT on Sunday.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for the Central Sierra Nevada from Yuba Pass to Ebbetts Pass, including the Greater Lake Tahoe Area. This watch is in effect from 6:00 PM Thursday until 7:00 AM PST Sunday. pic.twitter.com/rUlBlcXrzm — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) December 29, 2022

During this time there is a "high" avalanche danger and "travel in and near avalanche terrain is not recommended."

A separate Backcountry Avalanche Watch is in place "for the Eastern Sierra in Mono Co from Bishop Creek to Virginia Lakes," until 7 a.m. PT on Saturday. For this area the NWS notes: "The avalanche danger is expected to rise to high within the next 24-48 hours."

The NWS's National Prediction Center warned heavy rainfall is likely to result in "mainly localized areas of flash flooding" over the weekend, with "urban areas, roads, and small streams the most vulnerable."

On Thursday morning the Interstate 70 in Colorado was partially closed after up to four inches of snow were deposited in the Boulder region, contributing to multiple car accidents.

Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas remain in the path of a thunderstorm on Friday, with tornadoes possible for the three states.