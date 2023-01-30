Mon, Jan 30, 2023
Mass Shooting in Florida Sees Nine Gunned Down in Lakeland: Police

Police are investigating after nine people were gunned down in a mass shooting in Lakeland, Florida, Monday afternoon.

The Lakeland Police Department posted a statement on its Twitter account that officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 3:43 p.m. local time on Monday. Police said that nine people in total were injured, with two victims left with critical injuries.

Lakeland Police Investigating Mass Shooting
Police tape hangs across the street in front of a residential house on February 26, 2005, in Park City, Kansas. Florida's Lakeland Police Department announced Monday afternoon that officers were investigating a mass shooting that injured nine individuals. Larry W. Smith/Getty Images

Lakeland police will have updates on the shooting during a media briefing at 7 p.m. ET, according to the announcement.

Angelina Salcedo with Tampa Bay's WTSP-TV reported that the shooting occurred roughly two minutes away from the Lakeland police station.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

