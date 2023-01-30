Mass Shooting in Florida Sees Nine Gunned Down in Lakeland: Police

Police are investigating after nine people were gunned down in a mass shooting in Lakeland, Florida, Monday afternoon.

The Lakeland Police Department posted a statement on its Twitter account that officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 3:43 p.m. local time on Monday. Police said that nine people in total were injured, with two victims left with critical injuries.

Lakeland police will have updates on the shooting during a media briefing at 7 p.m. ET, according to the announcement.

Angelina Salcedo with Tampa Bay's WTSP-TV reported that the shooting occurred roughly two minutes away from the Lakeland police station.

Information Regarding Shooting Investigation - January 30, 2023 pic.twitter.com/IyBsW2A2JS — LakelandPD (@LakelandPD) January 30, 2023

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.