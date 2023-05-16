$150 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,250 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER

Our picks for the best Lakers-Nuggets betting promos for the NBA Western Conference Finals include the most up-to-date offers in the industry. This includes guaranteed bonus bets and a number of fully-backed first bets for use on the NBA Playoffs.

Lakers-Nuggets Betting Promos for NBA Western Conference Finals

In this guide, you'll find our picks for the best Lakers-Nuggets betting promos for the NBA Western Conference Finals, including guaranteed bonus bets and more. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

Two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic will lead the Denver Nuggets into the Western Conference Finals alongside Jamal Murray. They will be opposed by a duo that's already won one title together: LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Spread Total Money Los Angeles Lakers +6.5 (-115) O 222.5 (-115) +200 Denver Nuggets -6.5 (-105) U 222.5 (-105) -250

Given how much variance exists from game-to-game in a best-of-seven series, each of our picks for the best Lakers-Nuggets betting promos will bring tremendous value. You can either lock-in a guaranteed return in bonus bets or a second-chance offer that issues bonus bets back if your wager loses. Let's take a look at each offer.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets From DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The first offer on our list of the best Lakers-Nuggets betting promos comes by way of DraftKings Sportsbook. New players who sign up for an account will earn a sizable 30x guaranteed return on their first $5 cash wager. All betting markets are on the table with this promo.

That means if you bet $5 on LeBron James to record a triple-double, you'll end up with $150 in bonus bets no matter what. If James does end up recording that triple-double, you'll also get back your $5 stake along with a strong cash profit.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for Lakers-Nuggets.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers $1,250 First Bet and More With Full Caesar Promo

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo is so big that it has its own name. The Full Caesar offer comes with three bonuses in one. The first is a $1,250 first bet, which will essentially give you two chances to earn your first win. If you were to wager $1,250 on the Nuggets to win at -250 odds, you would win $500 in cash winnings if Denver pulls out the victory. If they lose, however, Caesars would issue $1,250 in bonus bets back to your account.

The Full Caesar also includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesar Rewards program. Tier Credits add up over time and unlock higher bonus tiers, while Reward Credits can be redeemed for hotel stays and more.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars.

FanDuel Sportsbook Brings $1,000 No-Sweat Bet to Lakers-Nuggets Series

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user promo recently switched to a $1,000 no-sweat bet. This is among the most generous offers in legal online sports betting. If you sign up for an account with FanDuel, you will receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your initial cash wager settles as a loss.

There are also in-app promos and featured same-game parlays available. For example, you could get Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Anthony Davis to each score 5+ first quarter points at +160 odds. There's a same-game parlay featured in the top scroller that includes Nikola Jokic to score 25+ points, LeBron Jams to score 25+ points, Anthony Davis to record 10+ rebounds and Jamal Murray to make 3+ three-pointers at +438 odds.

Get a $1,000 no-sweat first bet when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

$1,000 First-Bet Offer From BetMGM for Lakers-Nuggets

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The last promo featured on our list of the best Lakers-Nuggets betting promos for the Western Conference Finals comes from BetMGM. While their $1,000 first-bet offer may appear to be similar to that of a couple of other promos on this list, there's one notable difference. A winning bet would still earn you cash winnings, but a loss on your first cash wager triggers a different type of return.

If you were to wager $250 on the Lakers to cover the spread (+6.5) at -115 odds, you could earn a cash profit if they succeed. However, if the Lakers fail to cover, you would receive five $50 bonus bets ($250 total) to use on other games. The fact that the bonus bets you receive will convey as five equal bonus bets is what makes this offer stand out. You could spread them across games in the NBA, NHL, MLB and more this week.

Sign up for a $1,000 first-bet offer with BetMGM account bonus code NEWSWEEK to use on Lakers-Nuggets.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.