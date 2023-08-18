Lamborghini's New Electric Car Focuses on Speed, Sustainability

Autos

At The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, today, Lamborghini pulled the cover off a new concept car that's designed to be a peek into its future fourth model. The Lamborghini Lanzador is described as an Ultra GT (grand tourer) with high ground clearance and 2+2 seating.

"With the fourth model concept, we are opening a new car segment: the Ultra GT. This will offer customers a new, unparalleled Lamborghini driving experience thanks to pioneering technologies," said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Beyond that, the car is a roadmap for the future of Lamborghini. "For us, the fourth model is the absolutely logical extension of the existing portfolio - the perfect link between Urus and our super sports cars," Winkelmann said.

Lamborghini currently makes the Urus sport utility vehicle (SUV) and Huracan supercar. Aventador production wrapped up last year. Neither of those models is currently offered with an electrified powertrain.

A fresh take on Lamborghini design hides the true innovation of the concept car. The Italian sports car company has placed a motor on each of the Lanzador concept's axles, which is designed to help it maintain the company's signature drivability while making it palpable for daily driving.

Drivers should expect to feel like a pilot behind the wheel, the company says, as they are able to adjust the car's behaviors from the steering wheel. Those controls will configure active aerodynamics, driving dynamics and active suspension.

Along with new electronics frontiers, Lamborghini is stepping up its sustainability efforts, using Lanzador as a showcase for new materials and sustainable sourcing. Lamborghini says that the cabin is "made almost entirely of sustainable materials", all of which are made in Italy. Materials sourcing distances are a key component to modern automaker sustainability efforts.

Sustainable materials such as merino wool, colored thread made of recycled plastics and seats made of 3D-printed recycled fibers are shown in the concept and expected to make it into production down the line.

The new model will follow the recently-revealed Lamborghini Revuelto into production from 2028. Revuelto is a plug-in hybrid V12 supercar.

The automaker plans to electrify its entire lineup by the end of 2024. It's part of a $2 billion investment in the future of the company, designed to move its powertrain development into the future with hybrid and battery-electric models.

Lamborghini plans to make the fourth model at its Sant'Agata Bolognese headquarters and manufacturing site. To do so, the company will need to expand its footprint and hire more workers, which it plans to do.

