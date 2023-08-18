Land Rover Just Revealed a $370,000 Version of Its Midsize SUV

At a distinct, modern home that sits perched on a cliff just a few houses down from Brad Pitt's residence in Carmel, California, the newest Range Rover has been revealed. It's a $370,000 special edition of the company's Range Rover Sport sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The 2024 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition takes inspiration from the surrounds of the California coastal location, and the Range Rover House itself.

"When our designer started putting this car together for the addition to the 2024 model year, they didn't go two miles into the ocean to try to get inspiration, they actually look right up the surface," Rob Filipovic, Range Rover product planning manager, explained to the gathered crowd at the reveal.

"The white you have here is no mere white," he continued, saying that the finishing look of the Range Rover Sport SV Carmel Edition's paint job is a multi-layer process that starts life as a flat white, then has a fine glass flake layered on top of it, the finished off with a final clear coat. The intent was to capture, "the way the sun glistens off the ocean". It's the first time the company has done a white like this for this vehicle.

On the car's sides, there's dual tones of gray on the rail and side panels. Sitting below are 23-inch tri-color wheels, a first for the automaker.

The inside of the model is even more opulent. Nearly the entire cabin is swathed in light-colored Poltrona Frau leathers. Thick carpets welcome tired feet and cream-colored ash wood blend feature on the door panels. The car's center console controls feature white ceramic.

The front seatbacks and rear seats feature a deep garnet color that is inspired by the garden of Range Rover House. The SV Signature Suite-equipped model has fully reclining seats, an electronically deployable tray table, 15-inch entertainment screens and an upgraded audio system that uses technology to cancel out the sounds of the surrounding world while on the go.

"This is truly a one off to an a completely unique build that we've never done before," Filipovic said.

The Range Rover Sport SV Carmel Edition comes with unique stitching in the headrests and seats. Land Rover

Only seven 2024 Range Rover Sport SV Carmel Editions will be sold, exclusively to attendees of the Carmel Range Rover House. Priced at $370,000 each, the company expects to sell out before the weekend is over.

Proceeds from the sales of the Carmel Edition vehicles benefit the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the non-profit partner of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

The region is a crucial environment for U.S. wildlife. "It's just like a federal park, it's like Yosemite or the Grand Canyon," the Foundation's chapter direction Ginaia Kelly told Newsweek.

"We have out here in Monterey Bay, a Monterey Canyon that's deeper than the Grand Canyon ... It's more than two miles deep. And the reason that's important is because it creates all of this biodiversity. So, you may be looking out on the ocean and seeing sea otters in the in the kelp forests and the whales feeding and the dolphins swimming through. And it's because of this canyon."

The foundation's mission focuses on outreach and education surrounding science and conservation. "Our foundation, because of support partners like Range Rover ... we're able to do things like support the wildlife protection programs of the sanctuary like keeping whales from getting entangled in fishing rope. We have a whole team that disentangles whales; we've worked on keeping the kelp habitats healthy and thriving. We work on marine debris cleanup so that you can look out at this beautiful landscape and not be looking at plastic plant that's floating in the water and dead fish and things on the beach," Kelly said.

"We also do a lot of children's educational programming ocean education to make sure we're getting the next generation of stewards ready to go to protect this very, very special place in the planet."