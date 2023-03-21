Landlord Brutally Murdered While Trying to Evict Tenant

Kendall Gray, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 64- year-old Alvin Matsumoto.

A man has been arrested after the fatal beating of a landlord who was reportedly trying to evict his girlfriend.

Kendall Gray, 23, was arrested on Sunday evening and booked into custody on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto.

Officers with the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) were called to an apartment complex on Sheridan Street in in the Ala Moana area at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Hawaii News Now reported.

On arrival, they found Matsumoto lying on the sidewalk bleeding profusely from his head, HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes told reporters.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Center in a critical condition and later died.

Police said they had determined that Matsumoto was trying to evict the suspect's girlfriend when he was brutally assaulted.

He reportedly owned a unit on the second floor of the apartment complex.

Shawn Giles, who also owns a unit in the building, told Hawaii News Now that he had been inside his home at about 3 p.m. on Sunday when he heard loud noises.

When the noise continued for several minutes, he decided to go downstairs.

That's when he saw the suspect dragging Matsumoto down the stairs, he said.

"He's dragging him like a caveman. Just dragging the body," Giles said.

"I said, 'hey put him down,' and he turned around and said 'oh, call 911. He needs help' and from there I knew something was wrong."

Giles said he raced to get his phone to call police. When he came outside, he said Matsumoto, who was covered in blood, had been dragged outside. He waited with Matsumoto until emergency services arrived on scene, he said.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Nissan sedan, KITV4 reported.

Officers found him in the 1200 block of Hopaka Street—near where the attack occurred—just before 8 p.m. on Sunday. He was taken into custody and his car was towed to the police station for evidence.

