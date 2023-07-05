News

Toni McBride's Gun-Toting Wedding Photoshoot Sparks Fury: 'Psychopath'

By
News LAPD Police Police brutality Police Shooting

A Los Angeles Police Department officer who fatally shot a man has sparked anger on social media after she shared photos of her wedding in which both she and her husband hold semiautomatic weapons.

Toni McBride killed 38-year-old Daniel Hernandez on April 22, 2020. Hernandez, who had been driving a truck while reportedly having methamphetamine in his system, had crashed into several other vehicles.

McBride's wedding photos have sparked outrage on social media, where she was called a "psychopath." One commenter wondered how she could turn a "wholesome family photo into a terrorist group photo."

Not everyone was so outraged though, one comment saying that the picture was "just tacky."

According to the Los Angeles Times, McBride killed Hernandez after firing six shots in less than seven seconds. Witnesses said Hernandez had been threatening to kill himself with a box cutter before approaching McBride.

She repeatedly commanded Hernandez to drop the weapon before shooting him in three bursts of two shots each—the first as he advanced toward her, which made him fall to the ground; the second as he got back to his hands and knees as if to advance again; and the third while he was rolling on the ground.

Hernandez's family have said that he did not pose any danger to McBride's life or that of the other officers at the scene.

McBride was recently cleared by California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office of any wrongdoing in the deadly shooting, despite the Los Angeles Police Commission declaring that her last two shots were in violation of department policy.

LAPD
A Los Angeles Police Department officer holds recovered guns as residents turn in firearms at a "Gun Buy Back" event in Los Angeles on December 5, 2020. Toni McBride, the LAPD officer who fatally shot Daniel Hernandez in 2020, has been criticized after posing with a semiautomatic weapon in her wedding photos. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Her father, James McBride, an influential leader of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, said she had received no special treatment and added that he was "relieved" at the verdict, which was based in part on the expert opinion of a controversial police use-of-force consultant and has been harshly criticized.

The controversy surrounding McBride did not end with Bonta's decision. She has recently sued LAPD Chief Michel Moore, claiming that the prevalence of firearms in her Instagram profile and her refusal to remove content from the social media site had caused her to be denied a promotion.

McBride's Instagram profile features multiple pictures of firearms, with the officer often showcasing her shooting skills to her more than 120,000 followers.

Read more

Two days after filing the lawsuit against Moore, McBride posted the photos of her recent wedding where she embraces a JW3 TTI MPX Taran Tactical 9mm semiautomatic weapon alongside her husband.

McBride has since deleted the photos of her holding the firearm.

Newsweek has reached out to Toni McBride for comment via email and Instagram.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC