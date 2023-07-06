Lara Trump's Fourth of July Photo Slammed—'Children Look Unhappy'

A family photo shared by Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, has been criticized by social media users, who have suggested that her children look unhappy in the snapshot.

As Americans across the country celebrated the Fourth of July on Tuesday, Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, took to Twitter and Instagram to share a photo of herself posing with her husband and their children, Eric Jr., 5, and Carolina, 3.

The image showed the married couple smiling with their arms loosely around one another as they stood alongside their daughter, who appeared to be squinting. Their son was seen covering his eyes as he stood before the camera on his scooter.

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, is pictured on January 3, 2017 in New York City. The mother-of-two's Fourth of July family photo has been criticized on social media. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"Best we could manage...happy birthday, America!!" Lara Trump captioned the snapshot.

Despite the celebratory nature of the post, it was met with a wave of criticism from detractors, one of whom wrote on Instagram: "Your children look a bit unhappy!"

The reception was no better on Twitter, where a message to Lara Trump read: "Your son looks like he's in tears. Maybe step away from the camera for a minute & focus on the kids? Oh. Yeah. Happy 4th..."

"Our family always takes a professional photographer with us on our family walks, too," one Twitter user sarcastically quipped, while another said: "Your kids look miserable."

Echoing that sentiment, another commented: "Oh those poor kids they look so unhappy."

Meanwhile, another Twitter user pointed out that the summer sunshine may have had something to do with the children's facial expressions.

"They do make sunglasses for kids," they wrote in response to Lara Trump's post. "Instead of worrying about what you look like, take care of your kids eyes."

They do make sunglasses for kids. Instead of worrying about what you look like, take care of your kids eyes. — TMajestic 🦋 (@soapmaker10) July 5, 2023

Amid the flood of criticism, a number of other Twitter users shared supportive comments, as they pointed out that children not cooperating in family photos is all but a rite of passage.

"It's not an official family get together if one of the kids isn't crying in the pic," tweeted one supporter. "Y'all are awesome. Tell dad we are all behind him and appreciate everything he's done and will continue to do. God bless."

"Yes, family gatherings often have children's laughter and mischief, which is also the warmth of the family," another wrote in agreement.

"Aww!! It's a great picture," said another. "Little man looks tired or upset. It happens. We have 3 grandkids ages 10, 7 & 6. Two girls & a boy. You have a beautiful family. Happy Independence Day!!"

Aww!! It’s a great picture. Little man looks tired or upset. It happens. We have 3 grandkids ages 10, 7 & 6. Two girls & a boy. You have a beautiful family. Happy Independence Day!! 🇺🇸💯❤️ — BECCA (@TruthBiznich) July 5, 2023

Back in September, former TV producer Lara Trump faced online criticism over a video showing her son outside during the heavy rain caused by Hurricane Ian.

She shared the video on Instagram along with the caption: "Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead."

In the video, her son was seen driving a toy car on a residential street while being pelted with rain. He appeared to be trying to shield his eyes from the heavy precipitation, and was heard telling his mother: "I can't do it."

"No, you can do it. Let's go," she responded.

Lara and Eric Trump purchased a home in Jupiter, Florida, last year in the Trump National Golf Club gated community, Insider reported, citing property records.

While Lara Trump faced criticism over the video of her son in the rain, others took to social media to defend her.

"Lara Trump is a great mother, there is absolutely nothing abusive about getting caught in the rain on a walk! The left is deranged," tweeted Brigitte Gabriel, a conservative author and founder of a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has said is anti-Muslim.

Conservative author and commentator Nick Adams also wrote in a post the Lara Trump was being accused of child abuse by Democrats "for taking her son on a walk on his mini tractor and accidentally getting caught in the rain on their way back."