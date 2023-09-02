Lara Trump Insists Donald Trump Is a 'Very Young' 77-Year-Old

Lara Trump has defended her father-in-law Donald Trump, stating the Republican presidential frontrunner is a "very young 77 years old" and arguing that "for some, age is just a number."

During an appearance on the Newsmax network, Lara Trump contrasted this with Joe Biden, who she said "looks more and more unable to hold the highest office in the land."

Republicans have focused heavily on 80-year-old Biden's age and mental fortitude in recent months, with many arguing he is unfit to serve in the White House. A poll conducted exclusively for Newsweek in August found 75 percent of Democrats were either "very concerned," "fairly concerned" or "slightly concerned" about Biden's ability to "discharge his duties in office given his age." However, this also raises questions for 77-year-old Trump, who would be 82 when he leaves office in January 2029 if he serves a full second term.

Lara Trump, who is married to Trump's second son Eric, attempted to address this issue during a show she hosted on the conservative network, whilst filling in for Eric Bolling.

Lara Trump has called her father-in-law a "very young 77 years old."

She said: "Donald Trump is a very young 77 years old proving that there are different situations and that yes, for some, age is just a number."

A video of the remarks was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the 'Acyn' account which posts footage related to U.S. politics, where it received over 310,000 views. Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump for comment via the press inquiry form on his official website.

Lara Trump opened her show by questioning the mental faculties of President Biden, commenting: "How far gone is too far gone to be president? How far does it have to go before the right people become concerned enough to address what looks like a very questionable situation when it comes to the leader of the free world?

"How far does it have to go before they take it seriously that Joe Biden looks potentially unable to make decisions that affect millions and impact the entire planet as we know it?"

She then broadcast a clip from Biden's visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters on Thursday, where Biden was recorded asking staffers "where am I going" after making an address.

Lara Trump said: "That is the president looking lost, looking clueless, 'where am I going now,' he asks. That to me, just that moment alone, is cause enough for concern. As it should be to each and every American regardless of political affiliation.

"Unless Joe Biden is holding note cards in his hands instructing him on exactly where he should go, what he should say, and to whom he should say it, Joe Biden seems to look more and more unable to hold the highest office in the land."

In response to concerns about Biden's age being a factor for voters going to polls in 2024, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday to "look at his record, look what he's been able to do."

"People have come after the president about his age. They did it in 2019, in 2020, and in 2022. And guess what, he beats them every time. Because he has a finger on the pulse of what it is that the American people need. He talks about issues that really matter to them and he is delivering," she said.

Recent polling shows Trump has a commanding lead over second-placed Ron DeSantis in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. However, a survey conducted earlier this year found a majority of Americans are opposed to both Biden and Trump seeking a second term in the White House.