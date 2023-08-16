Lara Trump Slams Hillary Clinton for Laughing About Indictment

Lara Trump ripped into Hillary Clinton for laughing at Donald Trump's latest legal troubles in a clip that has now gone viral.

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, made the comments while speaking to Fox News's Sean Hannity on Tuesday. The clip of her attack on Clinton has been viewed more than 900,000 times since being posted on the social media site X, formerly Twitter.

Clinton was on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show on Monday when the news broke that the former president had been indicted in Georgia as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's probe into election interference. The former president was charged with 13 counts relating to his alleged involvement in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

This is the fourth indictment Trump has faced this year, bringing the total number of charges against him to 91. The former president has denied all wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to all the accusations against him in the other three cases. Trump's legal team has branded the Georgia indictment "flawed and unconstitutional."

Lara Trump (L) attacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) for laughing while discussing Donald Trump's indictments. News of his Georgia indictment broke while Clinton was on MSNBC. Getty

Clinton, who was beaten by Trump in the 2016 presidential election, began laughing during her interview with Maddow and said that she was surprised these were the circumstances in which they would be speaking about the former president.

"It is hard to believe, I don't feel any satisfaction, I just feel great profound sadness that we have a former president that has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive," the former secretary of state told Maddow.

"He set out to defraud the United States of America and the citizens of our nation," Clinton said. "He used tactics of harassment and intimidation, he and his allies made threats and went after state officials, local officials responsible for conducting elections."

Newsweek reached out to Trump and Willis via email and Clinton via Instagram for comment.

Lara Trump: Hillary Clinton led into that interview laughing. She was laughing about this last night. There is nothing funny about this pic.twitter.com/Xf3BF6a0wg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2023

"[Hillary Clinton] lead into that interview with Rachel Maddow laughing," Lara Trump said while speaking with Hannity. "She was laughing about this last night. Let me tell you something, there is nothing funny about this. There is nothing funny about the erosion of our American values, about the erosion of our constitution, about the weaponization of our systems. [Just like] third-world countries do against political opponents, nothing funny."

Clinton noted in her interview with Maddow that no one should be satisfied with these developments and called it a terrible moment for the United States, but added that the only satisfaction that should be taken is that the "system is working" and "justices is being pursued."

Trump has been publicly critical of Clinton in the years since they became political rivals, with his supporters at his rallies repeatedly chanting "lock her up" for her handling of classified information during her time as secretary of state in the Obama administration.

Last September, Clinton addressed this behavior from Trump and his fans and said she would not be doing the same thing regarding the investigations of his actions. Clinton also did not raise the point that despite Trump's criticisms for her alleged conduct with classified information it is the former president who has been indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

"Let the investigation go forward and let's find the facts," she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2022. "Unlike those guys, I'm not saying 'lock him up.' I'm saying let's just find the facts and follow the evidence wherever it goes," she said.

The charges against Trump in Georgia include solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, filing false documents and multiple conspiracy counts, and violation of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The last of these, initially introduced to fight organized crime, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.