Larry Elder's Chances of Beating Donald Trump, According to Bookmakers

Larry Elder is highly unlikely to secure the Republican Party's presidential nomination, according to the latest bookmaker odds.

Conservative radio host Elder, 70, announced his presidential bid on Thursday during an appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, describing it as "a moral, religious and a patriotic duty" to run. Elder, a former supporter of Donald Trump who once described his 2016 win as "divine intervention," previously ran unsuccessfully for California governor in a 2021 recall election.

Polling indicates former President Trump is Republican voters' first choice as the party's 2024 presidential candidate, followed by Ron DeSantis, though the Florida governor has yet to officially confirm he is running.

According to Betfair, a United Kingdom-based bookmaker, Elder is currently tied fourth to secure the Republican nomination with former Vice President Mike Pence, with both men on 25/1.

Larry Elder pictured above in 2021, during Gavin Newsom's recall election in California. According to bookmakers, Elder is unlikely to succeed in his bid to be the GOP 2024 presidential candidate against Donald Trump. Mario Tama/GETTY

The pack is led by Trump on 4/7, then DeSantis on 2/1 with the top three completed by former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, on 20/1, Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom told Newsweek.

Speaking to Carlson on Thursday, Elder said he had been inspired to run for president by his family's military service.

"My father was a World War II vet. He served on the island of Guam, he was a marine. My older brother, late older brother, Kirk, was in the Navy during the Vietnam era. My little brother Dennis actually served in Vietnam in the Army," Elder said.

"I'm the only one who didn't serve, and I don't feel good about that. I feel I have a moral, religious and a patriotic duty to give back to a country that's been so good to my family and me. And that is why I am doing this."

Elder tweeted on Wednesday: "America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That's why I'm running for President."

In 2021, Elder, who was born in Los Angeles, unsuccessfully attempted to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election. After the vote, Elder suggested there had been "shenanigans," and vowed to "fight California election fraud," though no evidence of widespread electoral malpractice was provided.

Trump has already been publicly backed by 60 Senate and House Republicans, versus just three who have given their endorsements to Governor DeSantis: Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Chip Roy of Texas, and Laurel Lee of Florida.