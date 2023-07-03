Larry Elder Open to Being Donald Trump's Running Mate: 'Will Take the Call'

Larry Elder told Newsweek he would "take the call" if Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis offered to make him their 2024 running mate.

The conservative commentator turned presidential hopeful urged Republicans to "unite behind a candidate whose last name is other than Trump" in order to "win in November 2024," though he described himself as a "big fan" of the former president.

Polling indicates Trump has a commanding lead with likely Republican primary voters, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in second and other candidates, including Elder, trailing behind. However, the former president is facing charges over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, along with counts of business fraud over claims he paid hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges in both cases.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) on June 27, 2023, and Larry Elder on the same date. Elder says he will "take the call" if Trump suggests him as his running mate. Scott Eisen/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

When asked by Newsweek if he would consider being Trump's running mate, Elder replied: "I am running for president, I'm not running for vice president, I'm not running for a cabinet position. However in the unlikely event I'm not the party nominee, and if Trump or DeSantis or one of the other persons call and ask me to be vice president, I will take the call. I won't let it go to voicemail."

Elder described himself as a "big fan of Donald Trump," who he backed in 2016 and 2020, but said the ex-president had been "attacked" so many times he would struggle to appeal to key voters.

"Here's the problem; I believe there are so many swing voters in swing states who would not vote for the man if he walked on water," Elder said. "In fact, they would accuse him of not being able to swim. I have no idea what to do about Trump derangement syndrome—maybe someday somebody will develop a vaccine.

"I think at some point in this long process Republican voters are doing to realize in order to win in November 2024 they're going to have to unite behind a candidate whose last name is other than Trump, but for whom a sufficient number of swing voters and swing states will vote so we can win in November 2024, and I'm making the case that I'm that person," he said.

Elder used an appearance on Tucker Carlson's since-canceled Fox News show to announce his presidential bid in April. He is currently trying to raise the 40,000 individual donations needed to participate in the first Republican National Committee debate, which is due to take place in August.

In 2021, Elder polled second when California Governor Gavin Newsom was challenged in a recall election. Ahead of the election, President Biden hit out at Elder, dubbing him a "clone of Donald Trump."

Referring to President Joe Biden, who has announced he will seek re-election in 2024, Elder told Newsweek: "He has an obvious cognitive decline—he fumbles, he mumbles, he can't read teleprompters, he doesn't know where he is, he's falling down.

Asked whether Biden is fit to serve as president, he added: "I don't think so, no, and it's not his age it's his fitness. My dad died at 95 years old. Until the last months of his life, my Dad was sharp as a tack, funny, witty, clever, so it's about your stamina. Your ability, your acuity, and Joe Biden clearly has lost it."

Newsweek reached out to Donald Trump via the press contact form on his official website for comment.

Republican presidential primaries are due to begin in February 2024, with the winner confirmed at the Republican National Convention the following July.