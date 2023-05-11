Larry Page Missing as Google Founder Faces Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

The U.S. Virgin Islands is struggling to find Google co-founder Larry Page in order to subpoena him as part of a lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase.

According to federal court documents filed on May 4, the Government of the United States Virgin Islands has been attempting to find a physical address of Page to subpoena him.

The documents state that the government identified four possible addresses, none of which were valid. Prosecutors are now requesting the federal government allow Page to be summoned via Alphabet, Google's parent company, due to the fact he still remains a board member despite stepping down as Google's CEO. The initial subpoena documents to Page were issued on April 11.

The court documents also outline the initial lawsuit against JP Morgan Chase Bank for its interactions with deceased convicted human trafficker and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Larry Page speaks during the Fortune Global Forum at the Legion Of Honor on November 2, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Getty

The document said: "The Government brought this civil action against Defendant JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("JPMorgan") as part of its ongoing effort to protect public safety and to hold accountable those who facilitated or participated in, directly or indirectly, the trafficking enterprise of Jeffrey Epstein ("Epstein").

"The Government's investigation has revealed that JPMorgan knowingly, recklessly, and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which Epstein's recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.

"Financial institutions can connect—or choke—human trafficking networks, and enforcement actions filed and injunctive relief obtained by attorneys general are essential to ensure that enterprises like Epstein's cannot flourish in the future.

"The Government's investigation further revealed that JPMorgan financially profited from the deposits made by Epstein and Epstein controlled entities located in the Virgin Islands and from the business opportunities referred to JPMorgan by Epstein and his co-conspirators in exchange for its known facilitation of and implicit participation in Epstein's sex trafficking venture."

The court documents go on to state that Larry Page is a high-net-worth individual who may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan.

It also added the government had made good-faith efforts to obtain an address for Page to serve him the subpoena personally.

The document closed by stating: "Moreover, the fact discovery end date is at the end of this month. In these circumstances, the Court should in the interest of securing just and expeditious resolution authorize the Government to provide alternative service by serving Mr. Page by service upon Alphabet Inc.'s registered agent."

Other high-profile billionaire businessmen to be subpoenaed in connection to the lawsuit include fellow Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Hyatt Hotels chairman Thomas Pritzker, media magnate Mortimer Zuckerman and former CAA talent agency chairman Michael Ovitz.

Newsweek has contacted Page via email for comment.