In 2010, Talia Ray asked her seven roommates at Sarah Lawrence College if they minded her father, Larry Ray, living with them for a time after being released from prison—they didn't. At first, Ray presented himself as a confidant and advisor, but over the course of 10 years, he terrorized his daughter's friends with horrific emotional, physical and sexual abuse as part of a "cult."

Despite Ray's daughter's request being the catalyst to a decade of abuse, survivor Daniel Barban Levin told Newsweek how he'd still be interested in talking to Talia Ray again, should she reach out to him.

Levin appears in Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, a three-part Hulu docu-series that examines Ray's crimes and the impact his abuse had on the students who lived with him and his daughter.

Daniel Barban Levin 'Would be Curious' To Meet Talia Ray Again After 'Stolen Youth'

Ray's crimes first came to light in a report from The Cut, of New York Magazine, which prompted authorities to investigate the allegations made in it of his abuse. Talia Ray has also been investigated as a co-conspirator of her father, but no charges have been brought against her.

On January 20, 2023, Ray, 63, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy, violent crime in aid of racketeering, extortion, sex trafficking, forced labor, tax evasion and money laundering offenses.

Levin reflected on his former friendship with Talia Ray, admitting that when he was able to escape her father's clutches and free himself from the man's "cult," he chose to cut all ties out of concern for his safety.

"I had disconnected myself from everyone involved with this for many years because I was afraid and didn't know who was safe," Levin said. "And then, after the conviction, I [began] reconnecting with my friends, and I don't know where Talia is at, and what her state of mind is.

"I think that if she reached out to me I would be curious to have that conversation. But it's really hard for me to imagine what her experience is, and I feel a lot of compassion for someone who has lived with Larry Ray since she was a baby, I can't imagine that."

Levin, who has written a memoir about his experiences titled Slonim Woods 9, also shared how he felt following Ray's conviction in April 2021 and his sentencing in January.

He reflected: "I gave victim impact statement at the sentencing, and that was something I sat with and thought about for a long time, and to give that inquiry in front of him was really scary but really an experience that made me hopeful in some ways, so I hesitate to try to rehash that statement because I feel like it was very well crafted.

"But, essentially, I wanted him to know the ways that he had harmed me and the ways in which I will always have to live with that, but also that he didn't ruin me. I think that all of my friends wanted to do that, to not give him that satisfaction.

"I get to experience human experiences and feelings, I get to feel love and sadness, and fear. The main thing is I can open my front door and walk outside and I have a key to my apartment and I can lock my door if I want to, and these are all things that he tried to take away. And now that's a privilege that he doesn't deserve anymore."

How Daniel Barban Levin Hopes To Help Other Survivors of Abuse and Cults

Levin is keen to look towards a more positive future, and also using his experiences of abuse to try and help his friends who were also abused by Ray, and others who may be in a similar situation.

"I'm just excited to get to do normal things, it's as granular as just the joy of getting to go outside and enjoy a nice day because I want to go to talk to a friend [and] not having to be afraid of saying the wrong thing and being hurt for it," he said.

"But, also, I get to explore the things I love. I am a writer and Larry tried to take writing away from me and I get to spend everyday writing and I teach other people how to process their own trauma through writing, that's incredibly fulfilling."

Levin added: "I hope that also having these conversations can help other people who've had these types of experiences [and] start to process, so [I'm] just trying to turn this awful thing that happened into something that can help make a world where it's less likely to happen."

Reconnecting with his friends from his days at Sarah Lawrence College has also been a fulfilling experience for Levin.

"I can say for myself it's been unreal to get to talk to my friends again," he explained. "It's really not overstating it to say that I grieved them, I thought that I had lost them forever and, so, it's like these people who were so integral to my life came back from the dead.

"They're the only other people who really fully understand what I went through and I'm able to give that understanding back to them. So, we can not only validate each other but we're able to laugh about this, laugh at the absurdity of Larry Ray, this clown of a man who also was horrific.

"And so that feels so good, and I think that because I have been out of it for longer than them, I feel like I'm able to talk to them a little bit about what that journey was like for me in the beginning and what to expect, and how the twists and turns of recovery can be complicated road."

Levin also reflected on the documentary, and said that he hopes it'll prompt viewers to start a "deeper conversation" about cults and what they are.

He said: "I think that when people think of a cult survivor, a cult follower, usually what they imagine in their minds doesn't look like me, doesn't look like my friends, and because of that it was very hard for me to understand myself within that position. To say this is a cult, this man is a cult leader who's abusing me.

"So, I think we need to expand that definition a little bit, and to maybe have a broader conversation about power and about men like this, who maybe don't have a bunch of 19-year-olds move into their apartment and abuse them but who find other scenarios in which it's possible to exert control over people, to gaslight and, in some cases, to abuse them. I think that conversation has been happening for a long time, but I'd like to maybe expand it to include experiences like mine."

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence is out now on Hulu.