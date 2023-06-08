News

What Las Vegas 'Aliens' Video Reveals as Mysterious Blue UFO Falls From Sky

By
Body cam footage from the Las Vegas Police appears to show a bright light move quickly in the sky, the same night a resident called in a report of "aliens."

On April 30, at around 11:50 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada, a Las Vegas Metro police officer spoke to a citizen on the street before briefly seeing something streak across the night sky.

The unidentified flying object (UFO) shines brightly as it moves above and the unexplained phenomenon caused the police to launch an investigation.

Stock image of a UFO in the sky. Body Cam footage from police appears to show a bright object passing by in the sky. Getty

Within an hour, a man called the police to say he saw something fall from the sky and saw two figures moving in his northwest valley backyard, according to an 8News Now report.

During the call to the police, the individual described the figures as "aliens" and said they could have been between 8 feet and 10 feet tall. He also described them as having big shiny eyes and large mouths.

After the call, the police went to the family's home and questioned them about the incident, also telling them that one of the officers saw something bright move across the sky earlier that evening.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC