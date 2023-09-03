Videos Show Las Vegas Streets Turned Into Rivers As Cars Battle Deluge

Dramatic footage circulating online shows cars struggling to move against floods around Las Vegas after heavy rain hammered parts of the Nevada city ahead of the weekend.

Several clips posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, show cars partly submerged in fast-moving floods, with some vehicles battling against the oncoming water.

The National Weather Service (NWS) based in Las Vegas issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the northeastern parts of the city, including Nellis and Sunrise Mountain on Saturday, which was in effect until 3:30 p.m. Residents could expect winds of around 60 miles per hour, and large hailstones, the NWS said.

Drivers make their way through flash flooding caused by a thunderstorm that quickly dropped 3 inches of rain on a region still recovering from Tropical Storm Hilary on September 1, 2023, in Thermal, California. Dramatic footage circulating online shows cars struggling to move against floods around Las Vegas after heavy rain hammered the city ahead of the weekend. David McNew/Getty Images

"Beware of hail up to quarter size and strong wind gusts," the NWS wrote in a post to social media.

The city of Las Vegas authorities had told residents on Friday to avoid driving through flooded areas or getting caught in flood channels or basins, with flash flooding warnings in place across Clark County ahead of the weekend.

"Six inches of running water can knock down an average adult," local authorities said in a post to social media, adding: "Eighteen inches of running water can carry a vehicle."

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly with additional information.