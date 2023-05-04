What Was Last Night's Final 'Jeopardy!' Question? Answer for May 3

On Wednesday night, Jeopardy! fans tuned in to watch champ Kevin Belle battle it out for his fourth victory after a trio of consecutive wins.

Belle, who is a trail planner from Silver Spring, Maryland, made his debut on Friday's episode in the midst of the 2023 NFL Draft. He went into his most recent game with an accumulated prize of $42,798.

As well as his cash haul, Belle also holds the rare distinction of having competed under two hosts, as his stint begun as Ken Jennings' latest block of episodes came to an end on Friday. Mayim Bialik has been presenting the show since Monday.

Belle took to Instagram in April to share a photo of himself posing with all-time Jeopardy! champ Jennings in the show's Culver City, California, studios.

Mayim Bialik is pictured on May 2, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. The background image shows the "Jeopardy!" logo. Bialik resumed hosting the syndicated quiz show on Monday, taking over from fellow presenter Ken Jennings. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images;/Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

"It's an absolute dream come true," Belle wrote. "That's me with freaking Ken Jennings!! On the Alex Trebek Stage!! My heart hasn't slowed down ever since."

After his debut episode aired, Belle posted a photo of himself with Bialik, adding the caption: "Well, I guess I can share this now too! Come back to #Jeopardy on Monday to see me compete against two new contestants—and with a new host! @missmayim. (Last night was a dream come true. I'm still floating on air.)"

While Belle's Monday and Tuesday returns to the show proved to be victorious, how did the Jeopardy! champ fare on Wednesday's installment? And was he stumped by the Final Jeopardy clue? Newsweek has all the answers.

Final Jeopardy Clue for Wednesday, May 3

Belle went into the Final Jeopardy round the underdog, with just $6,000 in earnings—less than half that of his closest challenger.

Dan Czekalski, a project manager from Columbia, South Carolina, went into Final Jeopardy with $12,300, while Hannah Wilson, a data scientist from Chicago, Illinois, entered the round with a haul of $22,800.

Host Bialik revealed that the Final Jeopardy clue would be taken from the category "Business & Social Media," before reading the clue: "On Twitter in 2023, this food franchise followed an exact total of 11 accounts that included Victoria Beckham, Mel B and Herb Alpert."

Final Jeopardy Answer for Wednesday, May 3

The correct response for Wednesday night's installment of Final Jeopardy was: "What is KFC?"

KFC's Twitter account, which has more than 1.6 million followers, continues to follow just 11 people, including Beckham and Mel B's Spice Girls bandmates Mel C and Emma Bunton.

Their fellow Spice Girl, "Ginger Spice" Geri Horner (née Halliwell) is not among those currently followed by KFC's account, although it had previously followed her.

It appears that KFC's social media coordinators wanted to ensure that their "11 herbs and spices" ingredients were adhered to, with the account following four Spice Girls and seven individuals going by the name Herb.

Who Won 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday, May 3?

Following the countdown, the contestants revealed the responses they had scribbled down in their bid to emerge as the episode's victor.

Having accumulated the least amount of cash in the preceding rounds, Bialik went to Belle first for his response. He had guessed: "What is McCormick's?"

With the response proving to be incorrect, Belle's $5,000 wager saw his day's total drop to $1,000.

Next up was Czekalski, who unveiled his guess: "What is KFC?" His response was correct, meaning that his wager of $12,000 had boosted his total to $24,300.

All eyes were then on Wilson, who also responded correctly. Her relatively conservative wager of Hannah $3,000 was enough to land a win with $25,800.

Wilson will be seen vying for her second consecutive win on Thursday's episode of the syndicated quiz show.