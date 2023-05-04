Opinion

The Last Thing Americans Need Is Another Broken Federal Retirement Program | Opinion

Lee Zeldin , Former U.S. Representative
Opinion Retirement Congress Social Security Treasury Department

This won't come as a surprise to anyone who follows politics, but the federal government is messing with a good thing again. New legislation could put the United States Treasury Department in control of investing your retirement savings.

Last year, Congress introduced the Retirement Savings for Americans Act, claiming to "improve retirement security and financial well-being for low- and middle-income American workers" by establishing a new federal program. But this proposal for a new Treasury Department-run federal program is setting off alarm bells.

Private industry has been handling Americans' retirement accounts successfully for years. Recent data indicate more than 100 million Americans participate in some sort of retirement plan, which is a perfect complement to their Social Security accounts. The federal government should continue to encourage private retirement plans and create an environment where employees have more money to invest in those plans.

Instead, under this new bill, employers would be mandated to enroll their employees in a new federal program if the business does not offer a retirement plan. That's right, mandated.

On top of that, Congress has already enacted two major retirement policy bills in recent years with provisions specifically designed to encourage small employers and gig workers to adopt retirement plans.

Treasury Department seal
The seal of the US Treasury Department in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2022. Stefani Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Social Security continues its death spiral without any real action to preserve and protect it. Most analysts expect the program to run out of money in the next decade unless benefits are cut dramatically or taxes are raised by an obscene amount.

And yet here we are, with the federal government looking to get its hands on more of your hard-earned money so it can set up another massive government retirement program. Isn't one looming disaster enough?

But wait, there's more. The investment decisions for this new fund would be made by government bureaucrats. Unlike the Thrift Savings Plan for federal employees, which is run by an independent board, this new fund will ultimately be controlled by political appointees at the Treasury Department. Can you imagine the instability inherent in a situation where investment decisions can shift based on which party is in power? The current fight over environmental, social, and governance investment is just a preview of what we can expect if this bill were to pass.

Read more

As if you needed even more reasons this is such a lousy idea, here's one more: the American Worker Retirement Fund would not be subject to many of the laws and regulations under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and the Internal Revenue Code that apply to private sector 401(k) plans. This means the protections consumers currently enjoy with their retirement savings would disappear were they to place their funds into this new system.

Retirement savings are important, and I applaud Congress for working to make it easier for people to save. But there are already myriad ways for consumers to meet their retirement needs, and to do so with robust protections that carry no concerns about how political instability might impact their savings. Not to mention the fact that Congress has already made saving even easier with recent legislation. Maybe we should give all that a chance before creating Social Security 2.0.

Lee Zeldin served as a Member of Congress from 2015-2023, where he served on the Committee on Financial Services.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC