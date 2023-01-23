Laughter as 3-Legged Pyrenees Demands Spaghetti in Hilarious 'Tantrum'

A three-legged Great Pyrenees demanding spaghetti has TikTok users howling.

In a video posted by @vetling.fosters on January 19, Tripod can be heard begging for a bite of his owner's meal, grumbling and stomping on his front paw.

"You don't get spaghetti," says vetting.fosters, who is sitting with her partner eating dinner in their living room.

Despite his owners' refusal, the giant dog soon comes bounding over, almost squishing his cat brother, Bruce, in the process.

"Legend says he is still AWOOo-OOo-ing for spaghetti," wrote vetting.fosters alongside the hilarious footage, which has so far received over 1.3 million views and more than 250,000 likes.

How Do I Stop My Dog From Stealing My Food?

Whether it's chicken nuggets or a juicy burger, all dog owners know that leaving your pet alone with human food is a no-no.

But what if your canine companion is constantly begging, or even stealing food right from under your nose?

Leigh Siegfried, CEO and founder of Opportunity Barks, said if your dog is opportunistically foraging for food, you need to make your meals "mission impossible."

"Jackpot rewards, like stealing food, is a high stakes pay-out for a small gamble," she told Newsweek. "If they hit the jackpot even once, the dog will keep that opportunistic seeking mode 'on.'"

However, it's important to be realistic, and remember that your dog won't instinctively know not to steal your food. You need to train them, and the sooner, the better.

Siegfried said a great starting point is teaching your dog the "off" or "leave it" command. This might seem simple, but teaching your pet a clear phrase prevents any confusion—and stops your dog from gobbling the food down the second your back is turned.

"Create clarity and define what you want your dog to do," she said. "Many times we say something thinking it's clearly painting the picture we want—such as 'move away from' or 'back away from that'—but the picture may look very different to the dog."

'Tripod Bear Demands His Cut'

The clip begins with the frustrated Tripod bouncing around on his three legs, annoyed that his owners won't share their spaghetti. Refusing to take no for an answer, Tripod "talks back," grumbling loudly.

Vetting.fosters translated Tripod's murmurings in the video captions, with the pooch supposedly saying "what in the heck."

"This is my spaghetti," Tripod's dad can be heard shouting off-screen, to which the dog responds "the fluff it is."

"It's not for bears," Vetting.fosters says, referencing the large furry pup's nickname.

Tripod then "calibrates," before deciding "what the fluffing fluff I come and get it."

His missing front paw doesn't slow him down, with Tripod dashing across the living room. In his haste, he almost stomps on Bruce, who was sniffing under the sofa at the time.

"Gib spaghetti please," the captions read, to which his exasperated owner shouts "no."

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the dog tantrum, with OutofTownGamers writing: "Tripod Bear demands his cut."

"Fluffy tripod should get what he wants, he has a leg missing," The Felines said.

"The little hops I can't," Spooky Stories added.

"Omg that poor baby is wasting away how could say no to him," SceFoxy said.

"Spaghetti isn't for *four* legged bears, but is for *three* legged bears, obviously," JJ wrote.

"He lost a leg to the spaghetti wars, now you dare take away his victory?" Theda the hognose joked.

While evillittlecorgi informed the poster: "I just contacted my lawyer and it turns out legally spaghetti is ONLY for bears."

Newsweek reached out to @vetling.fosters for comment.

