Laughter as Bull Terrier Sitting on Golden Retriever's Face Refuses to Move

A video of a Staffordshire bull terrier sitting on a golden retriever's face has the internet in hysterics.

In a clip shared by TikToker Claire (@hollymountfarm) on January 4, Bella the Staffordshire bull terrier can be seen resting her butt on golden retriever Ruairi's head. Despite being used as a cushion, Ruairi (nicknamed Raws) doesn't seem too concerned, wagging his tail happily.

Captioned "Why she thinks this is comfortable let alone appropriate..." the hilarious video has received more than 450,000 views and 24,000 likes on TikTok.

Why Do Dogs Sit on Each Other?

Whether falling asleep with a toy in their mouth or squeezing into places they'll never fit, dogs aren't the most practical of creatures. Despite their supposed intelligence, canines regularly seem to find themselves in bizarre and inappropriate situations.

Why dogs sit on each other at least has an evolutionary explanation. According to pet care brand Wag!, the animals learn to "pile" as puppies. Although playful, it's a way for growing dogs to assert dominance in their "pack." As adults, they continue this behavior to prove they are the "alpha."

If one of your dogs likes to sit on top of the other, they may be the alpha. You might also notice other "dominant" behaviors, such as leading walks or getting first dibs on toys and food. However, puppies also sit on each other for comfort and security, so your dog might just enjoy playfully bossing their pal around.

'It's The Sacred Staffie Butt'

In the TikTok video, Claire can be heard asking 9-year-old Bella: "Why do you do this to him?"

"Why?" the owner says. "He doesn't want your va-jay-jay on his face."

However, Bella stays put, while an unfussed Ruairi lies there contently.

Claire describes Bella as an "anxious little pudding." When Claire's partner moved to be with her in Australia five years ago, he brought Bella along. Seven-year-old Raws, Bella, and the couple's other dog—a cavalier King Charles spaniel called Brandy—have lived together happily at Hollymount for a year now and "just adore each other."

"Bella will definitely regularly sit on any part of Ruairi that she can," Claire told Newsweek.

"Our first reaction is to grab the phones and try and get a photo of it, but we rarely get the chance to. She seems to sense that a camera is about to be on her and moves off of him."

Fortunately, Ruairi doesn't seem to mind. Described as a "typical Goldie" and a "goofball," he seems content to allow Bella to boss him around.

"We don't do anything about it," Claire said. "Ruairi seems to like it, and it makes everyone laugh."

TikTokers found the footage hilarious, with user Miss Molly writing: "He looks pretty comfortable to me."

"I don't think he is complaining," agreed Josephine Fitzgerald, while Su wrote, "It's the sacred staffie butt."

"He's [given] up and accepted his new life," commented Tay Louise, and Kpopscanberra posted, "Y'all interrupting their only paws content."

TikToker Chrisssyyy wrote: "Staffys [have] no concept of personal space."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.