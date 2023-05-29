Pets

Laughter as Bulldog Spotted Dancing With Owner: 'Such a Personality'

By
Dogs never fail to spark plenty of joy in humans with their funny antics, and one English bulldog has proved that he's no exception.

Finn the English bulldog has recently left the internet in hysterics after chaotically 'dancing' in a newly-viral video. The TikTok post, which was shared on April 14, showed the English bulldog 'dancing' on a pet cam with his owner Natalie as she shimmied across her living room.

Finn appears to be a keen dancer, having been featured showing off his best moves in a few other pet cam videos on the account. Finn's older sibling Bentley can be seen in the corner of the video looking completely unphased and unbothered by his excitable brother busting moves.

Dog
A stock image of an English bulldog. The TikTok post captured Finn the English bulldog's best dance moves. Getty Images

"Get you a dog that matches your energy," has been written comically across the video.

The American Kennel Club-registered pooches live in Texas with their owner Natalie. They've amassed a huge following online, comprising over 146,000 followers on Instagram and 487,000 followers on TikTok. The social media accounts dedicated to both dogs are brimming with funny videos of the two and their daily antics.

Natalie shared on Instagram that Bentley was born in 2013, while Finn was born in 2020. The age difference between the two could explain why Finn's always raring to go and Bentley's always keen to take a back seat.

@bentleyandfinn

😂😂😂😂😂 #bentleyandfinn #dogmom #englishbulldog #bulldogs #dogs

♬ GoGo dancer pedro - Michelle 💌💐💘

Do Dogs Like Music?

While the funky music played over Finn's dance moves appears to have been added to the TikTok video, research suggests that although dogs may not understand music, they do somewhat enjoy it. Classical music is said to be a favorite among dogs, having been proven to relax them and ease stress levels, according to the online pet resource website Pet Plan.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform by @BentleyAndFinn, the TikTok post has been liked by over 316,000 users and commented on over 200 times. The majority of users commenting on the post have shared their amusement at the viral video.

"I love English bulldogs, they have such unique little personalities," one user wrote.

"I love him and Bentley. He acts just like a person," another user said.

A third user commented: "He has such a personality." "Bentley not even looking or caring," shared yet another user.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @BentleyAndFinn for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

