Funny

Laughter as Cat Slaps Sister Trying to Drink His Catnip Tea

By
Funny Cats Pets TikTok Animals

A video of a catnip-obsessed feline slapping his sister in the face has the internet in hysterics.

In the clip shared to TikTok by @winstonandspooky, tabby cat Winston can be seen enjoying catnip tea (the herb mixed with boiling water and left to stew for 10 minutes).

The cat begins by sniffing the concoction, before giving it a tentative lick. He then puts his paws in the liquid, which the TikTok poster describes as "testing the temp."

"Using paws as a spoon lol," @winstonandspooky wrote in the video's captions, as the tabby slurps the catnip off his feet.

Two British shorthair cats fighting
A stock photo of two British shorthair cats fighting. A video showing a feline called Winston not wanting to share his catnip with his sister Spooky has gone viral. chendongshan/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Winston then starts to "go to town" on the beverage, refusing to share with his sister—a black cat named Spooky. When his sister tries to sniff the catnip, Winston immediately smacks her out of the way before continuing to drink up.

The video then cuts to two hours later, where a stoned Winston appears to be seeing through time and space. "He was unable to close his mouth the rest of the night," said @winstonandspooky.

TikTok users found Winston's first drug experience hilarious, with the footage receiving received almost 19 million views.

@winstonandspooky

Might have let him drink a little too much😅 #catsoftiktok #cattok #catniptea

♬ World's Smallest Violin - AJR

Does Catnip Really Get Cats High?

If you've owned a cat at some point, you'll know what catnip is. Scientifically known as "Nepeta cataria," it is a herb that's closely related to mint.

Cats have an additional scent organ in the roof of their mouth called the vomeronasal gland, which allows smells to be carried directly to the brain.

The leaves of the Nepeta cataria plant contain the oil nepetalactone, which mimics feline sex hormones. This is why animals "high" on catnip become affectionate, relaxed and generally merrier.

Catnip is easy to grow, with dried leaves regularly found in cat toys. The herb can also soothe an anxious feline, and in some cases, relieve pain.

Cat sniffing a spilled jar of catnip
A stock photo of a ginger-and-white cat sniffing a spilled jar of catnip. The herb can soothe an anxious cat, and in some cases, relieve pain. Lightspruch/iStock/Getty Images Plus

'That Slap Was Personal'

Winston certainly seemed to enjoy his first experience with the herb, although the experience appeared to be less pleasant for Spooky.

"Dang he really did not wanna share," agreed Kaylie. "That slap was personal," joked ventis_bardussy.

"Please tell me you gave spooky some after that," posted Hayley.

Others couldn't get enough of Winston's face at the end of the clip, with Nissan_GTR dubbing him "catnip drunk."

"Cat in a whole other dimension," wrote ANT_CRASHES_thangs.

"'I CAN HEAR COLORS!'" posted Lisa Vee, while Sonic.EXE commented: "Bro seeing his 9 lives at the same time."

Newsweek reached out to @winstonandspooky for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC