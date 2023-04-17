Laughter as Cat Slaps Sister Trying to Drink His Catnip Tea

A video of a catnip-obsessed feline slapping his sister in the face has the internet in hysterics.

In the clip shared to TikTok by @winstonandspooky, tabby cat Winston can be seen enjoying catnip tea (the herb mixed with boiling water and left to stew for 10 minutes).

The cat begins by sniffing the concoction, before giving it a tentative lick. He then puts his paws in the liquid, which the TikTok poster describes as "testing the temp."

"Using paws as a spoon lol," @winstonandspooky wrote in the video's captions, as the tabby slurps the catnip off his feet.

Winston then starts to "go to town" on the beverage, refusing to share with his sister—a black cat named Spooky. When his sister tries to sniff the catnip, Winston immediately smacks her out of the way before continuing to drink up.

The video then cuts to two hours later, where a stoned Winston appears to be seeing through time and space. "He was unable to close his mouth the rest of the night," said @winstonandspooky.

TikTok users found Winston's first drug experience hilarious, with the footage receiving received almost 19 million views.

Does Catnip Really Get Cats High?

If you've owned a cat at some point, you'll know what catnip is. Scientifically known as "Nepeta cataria," it is a herb that's closely related to mint.

Cats have an additional scent organ in the roof of their mouth called the vomeronasal gland, which allows smells to be carried directly to the brain.

The leaves of the Nepeta cataria plant contain the oil nepetalactone, which mimics feline sex hormones. This is why animals "high" on catnip become affectionate, relaxed and generally merrier.

Catnip is easy to grow, with dried leaves regularly found in cat toys. The herb can also soothe an anxious feline, and in some cases, relieve pain.

'That Slap Was Personal'

Winston certainly seemed to enjoy his first experience with the herb, although the experience appeared to be less pleasant for Spooky.

"Dang he really did not wanna share," agreed Kaylie. "That slap was personal," joked ventis_bardussy.

"Please tell me you gave spooky some after that," posted Hayley.

Others couldn't get enough of Winston's face at the end of the clip, with Nissan_GTR dubbing him "catnip drunk."

"Cat in a whole other dimension," wrote ANT_CRASHES_thangs.

"'I CAN HEAR COLORS!'" posted Lisa Vee, while Sonic.EXE commented: "Bro seeing his 9 lives at the same time."

