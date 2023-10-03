Laughter as Day Care Sends Owner Photos Showing What Dog Really Gets Up To

A corgi's daycare photos, which include her taking a nap, have left the internet in stitches after being shared on TikTok.

Dogs are known for having unique personalities and quirks that endear them to their owners, and corgi Maple proved that was the case.

A viral post uploaded to TikTok by the account mapleandmortycorgi showed Maple's escapades at the doggy daycare.

A split image of two corgis. Maple (not pictured) appeared to enjoy her time at the daycare. Getty

The 20-second clip, captioned "I sent Maple to doggy daycare and these are the photos they sent me," showed Maple during her stint at the doggy daycare.

The video opened with Maple lying on her back looking up at the camera before it cut to a series of photos from the daycare.

In one photo, Maple appeared to be taking a snooze on the floor while another showed her on her back—again looking at the camera.

Another photo showed Maple slumped on her front while nestling very close to another corgi.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the Pembroke Welsh corgi "is a bright, sensitive dog who enjoys play with his human family and responds well to training."

The AKC added: "As herders bred to move cattle, they are fearless and independent. They are vigilant watchdogs, with acute senses and a 'big dog' bark.

"Families who can meet their bold but kindly Pembroke's need for activity and togetherness will never have a more loyal, loving pet."

Since being uploaded on August 27, the post has attracted 503,700 views and an estimated 82,300 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the clip praised Maple and found the images hilarious, with some comparing her to their dogs.

TikTok user Allison said: "Our corgi can't go to doggy daycare cause he tries to herd the other dogs and it makes them mad."

BrittPage added: "My corgi did the same thing at daycare. He had his own mandatory 2:30 p.m. nap time no matter where he was."

Erin & Esme commented: "I feel like Maple is me in all pictures next to all my outgoing photogenic friends, and there I am like (crazy face emoji)."

Carol Ann Davis posted: "Don't feel bad Maple, my mom didn't take me to kindergarten either."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Newsweek has contacted mapleandmortycorgi for comment via TikTok.