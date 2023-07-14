Laughter As Dog Gets Into Protein Powder: 'He's Going To Be Ripped'

A dog owner has left the internet in stitches after a video of her Labrador retriever ripping into a bag of protein powder went viral on social media earlier this month.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on July 1, under the username Victoriasmith670, the dog, called Charlie, can be seen playing in the garden with his sibling, a Jack Russell terrier called Dennis.

As the owner gets out of the car, she notices that Charlie's mouth is dirty, and after investigating the premises, she concludes that the white stuff all over her dog's face is actually protein powder. She proceeds to tell him off for it.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "Came home to this. One of [the] thousands of incidents involving destruction and food objects..."

Stock image of a Labrador retriever and an inset of a bag of protein powder.

In the comments section, the owner said that the effects of the protein powder on her dog still hadn't worn off at 4 a.m. and that she expected her kitchen to be dirty when she woke up.

According to the Dog Advisory Council, dogs can't eat regular protein powder because it's designed for human needs, and it can contain ingredients that are harmless to humans, but dangerous to dogs.

If your dog has eaten protein powder, you can expect them to experience diarrhea and other gastrointestinal issues, including vomit, lack of appetite, and general discomfort. The dog may also appear wound-up or lethargic and even be a little aggressive or snappy if in pain.

"Eating protein powder is, at best, uncomfortable, and sure to give him bathroom and attitude issues until he poops it out. At worst, it will require an expensive trip to the vet!" their dog resource website states.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from all over TikTok. It has so far received over 1.2 million views and 29,000 likes on the platform.

One user, janey girl72, commented: "Omg, labs will eat... ANYTHING... have the same problem with my choco lab..." User Sarah said: "he is going to be ripped for summer though." Lib asked: "Is the Jack Russell's leg/paw ok? His limping and holding it up..."

Holygrial04 joked: "His mouth full of protein is sending me!!" User Shazbutts wrote: "The protein farts are going to be absolutely horrendous." Zeldra Wood said: "Never thought I'd see a dog video where the Jack Russell was the innocent bystander."

Another user, Charlotte Allen, commented: "We may call our dogs every name under the sun but we love them dearly." Jayde said: "The way I started crying cos I thought it was cement powder." Allie Rawlings added: "My springer ate a can of baby formula one time."

