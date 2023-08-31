Laughter As Dog Refuses To Go Home After Grandparents 'Spoil Him'

A social media video of a dog refusing to part from his grandparents has both tugged at heartstrings and led to plenty of laughs online.

The viral video that was shared to TikTok on August 16 by @AlexanderSkye23, captured the moment when the boxer dog named Duke stood by his grandparent's front door while his dad beckoned him to join him in his car down the driveway.

The dog defiantly refused his owner's offer, making his preference for his grandparents very clear.

A stock image of a man and a boxer dog. A viral video has shared with TikTokers showing how much one boxer loves his grandparents. Getty Images

A blurb across the video reads: "When you visit your grandparents and they spoil you and now your dad expects you to willingly go back home with him."

Some kids are usually in for an enjoyable treat when they visit their grandparents' home, where they can throw all parental rules out the window and enjoy the day doing whatever they want. Duke's experience at his grandparents' home looks to have been no different, as the dog stubbornly declined his dad's offer of having a lift back home.

The boxer breed are known to be silly and lighthearted, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

"Boxers are upbeat and playful," the AKC writes online. "Their patience and protective nature have earned them a reputation as a great dog with children".

"They take the jobs of watchdog and family guardian seriously and will meet threats fearlessly. Boxers do best when exposed to a lot of people and other animals in early puppyhood," the pet registry adds on its website.

The breed standards registry cites the breed as being among the the country's most popular for "a very long time," due to their affectionate temperament that makes them well suited to family living.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on August 16, the TikTok post has been liked by 33,000 users and commented on more than 273 times. Plenty of users have gushed over the viral moment in the comments section below the post.

"He's looking around to see who in the heck you are talking to," one user wrote.

Another commenter added: "He's like, I'm happy here dad".

Newsweek has reached out to @AlexanderSkye23 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.