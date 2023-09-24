Laughter at Dog's 'Dramatic' Reaction After She Bangs Her Head on the Door

The internet has been laughing at a dog's brave attempt to charge through a door that wasn't open properly.

In a video shared in August on TikTok, a dog owner shared the moment the dog, Jan, was confronted with an almost-closed door. Running back to the sliding back door from the yard, the collie just rushed straight into a gap that was obviously far too narrow for her to get through.

When she hit the door, she quickly turned and started barking at her owner, letting them know, what she had discovered the hard way, that there wasn't enough space for her to get through.

Her high-pitched barks continued until her owner opened the door fully so she could run inside.

The video has been viewed over 550,000 times and had more than 200 comments from TikTokers.

"My dog does the same thing. When she hurts herself, she thinks someone else is hurting her and submissively barks like this," ashleyfarris870 said.

While lady4stroke said: "That whimpering just breaks my heart even though I know they're just being dramatic."

A file photo of a dog looking through a gap in a door. A viral video captured the moment a dog struggled to get through a gap in a screen door. bukszpan/Getty Images

"The drama!" exclaimed one commenter, while user Aaliyah said: "I've never seen a dog yelp in your face lmao."

But what people online saw as funny didn't have the same response from dog experts, who instead were worried about her.

Zoe Willingham, the founder and owner of Best Behavior Dog Training wasn't so sure about the video: "The dog is reacting like that because he trusted his human and thought it was safe and she could get through. The yelping is because she has hurt herself and shocked herself. The owner's response is really cruel in my opinion," Willingham told Newsweek.

"This is normal behavior from a dog that's hurt themselves. Poor dog, I really feel for her," she said.

Similarly, Jo Sellers from Pippin Pets Dog Training said that the dog's behavior is more likely anxiety than dramatics.

"This is an anxious dog. It's not being naughty but it seems to be needing to get indoors to safety quickly and finds it can't get through the door. It is yelping, lip licking, the eyes are wide and showing the whites," Sellers told Newsweek: "There is no indication of what happened before, but this dog is not naughty, and this is not a normal reaction if they were feeling ok. This dog is super stressed and anxious."

When it comes to anxiety in dogs, there are things that owners can do to help. Earlier this year, an animal behaviorist told Newsweek when you should be concerned about a clingy or anxious dog.

Newsweek has reached out to @booger.the.sugar via TikTok for comment.

