Stories

Laughter at Dog's 'Dramatic' Reaction After She Bangs Her Head on the Door

By
Stories Viral Trends Dogs Animals

The internet has been laughing at a dog's brave attempt to charge through a door that wasn't open properly.

In a video shared in August on TikTok, a dog owner shared the moment the dog, Jan, was confronted with an almost-closed door. Running back to the sliding back door from the yard, the collie just rushed straight into a gap that was obviously far too narrow for her to get through.

When she hit the door, she quickly turned and started barking at her owner, letting them know, what she had discovered the hard way, that there wasn't enough space for her to get through.

@booger.the.sugar

the most Jan thing ever #woah #dogmoment #foryou

♬ original sound - Oh My Boogness

Her high-pitched barks continued until her owner opened the door fully so she could run inside.

The video has been viewed over 550,000 times and had more than 200 comments from TikTokers.

"My dog does the same thing. When she hurts herself, she thinks someone else is hurting her and submissively barks like this," ashleyfarris870 said.

While lady4stroke said: "That whimpering just breaks my heart even though I know they're just being dramatic."

Dog looking through door
A file photo of a dog looking through a gap in a door. A viral video captured the moment a dog struggled to get through a gap in a screen door. bukszpan/Getty Images

"The drama!" exclaimed one commenter, while user Aaliyah said: "I've never seen a dog yelp in your face lmao."

But what people online saw as funny didn't have the same response from dog experts, who instead were worried about her.

Zoe Willingham, the founder and owner of Best Behavior Dog Training wasn't so sure about the video: "The dog is reacting like that because he trusted his human and thought it was safe and she could get through. The yelping is because she has hurt herself and shocked herself. The owner's response is really cruel in my opinion," Willingham told Newsweek.

"This is normal behavior from a dog that's hurt themselves. Poor dog, I really feel for her," she said.

Similarly, Jo Sellers from Pippin Pets Dog Training said that the dog's behavior is more likely anxiety than dramatics.

"This is an anxious dog. It's not being naughty but it seems to be needing to get indoors to safety quickly and finds it can't get through the door. It is yelping, lip licking, the eyes are wide and showing the whites," Sellers told Newsweek: "There is no indication of what happened before, but this dog is not naughty, and this is not a normal reaction if they were feeling ok. This dog is super stressed and anxious."

When it comes to anxiety in dogs, there are things that owners can do to help. Earlier this year, an animal behaviorist told Newsweek when you should be concerned about a clingy or anxious dog.

Newsweek has reached out to @booger.the.sugar via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC