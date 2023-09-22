Unusual

Laughter at Dog's Reaction to His Bed Being Moved: 'Tight Fit'


A dog's adorable reaction to his bed being moved has captured viral attention.

Loki is a beaglier, a cross between a beagle and a cavalier King Charles spaniel. When his bed was put out of the way under a nearby table, his reaction left people in stitches.

In an August 27 TikTok video with more than 247,000 views, Loki appeared most put out as he struggled to get into his bed, squashing himself under the side table.

To his credit, Loki appears to accept the situation, more worried about getting into his bed than the uncomfortable fit.

"He looks genuinely concerned but resigned," posted TikTok viewer Nikki in the comments.

User karensunnyvibes wrote: "Poor baby hanging off the edge but making the best of it."

Some dogs don't instantly take to a dog bed, like the golden retriever who destroyed 10 in a row, but others create a real connection with their personal space.

Puppy in bed
A cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy rests in a blue dog bed. The internet has been left in stitches at a similar canine's reaction to his bed being moved. fotyma/Getty Images

Creatures of comfort, dogs often form attachments to places that make them feel cozy. Also fans of familiar surroundings, our canine friends have a keen sense of smell and enjoy bedding that carries their familiar scent.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) recommends the support of a good dog bed for a few reasons. Although it can be nice to share your bed with your dog, giving them their own space is important, too.

The AKC says that a good dog bed supports better sleep and might even make your pet smarter. A 2017 study published in Scientific Reports found that dogs that got a better night's rest were more likely to perform better when it came to training and retaining information.

A good dog bed is also easier to clean, keeping your pet healthier with fresh bedding by simply tossing it in the washing machine.

The AKC adds that a bed is always better than the floor, especially when it comes to older dogs who may be experiencing age-related issues such as arthritis, hip dysplasia, and other joint issues.

In more than 145 comments on the TikTok video, people reacted to what Loki's owner and the poster @loki.louie called a "tight fit."

"I love how he doesn't question it, he's just like oh ok," posted one commenter.

Another viewer wrote: "He is trying so hard to make it work," while one person added: "Mine would definitely pull the bed out from under the table and if they accidentally knock the table or the vase over in the process then so be it."

Newsweek reached out to @loki.louie via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC