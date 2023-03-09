Laughter at How Feisty Cat and Dog Ask for Dinner—'Get Up and Feed Us Lady'

A dog and cat's demand for dinner from their owner has gained viral attention after being shared on TikTok.

Footage of golden retriever Bumblebee and feline friend Simba asking for their meal has been viewed 4.2 million times.

In the video, shared with the caption "get up and feed us lady," 8-year-old Simba— nicknamed Kitty—and 4-year-old Bumblebee, who live in Los Angeles, make a clear plea for dinner time to come faster as Kitty meows at his owner.

"Kitty is very vocal so once he's hungry he'll usually come over to have a conversation," the owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told Newsweek.

While animals might not be able to tell the time like humans, there is evidence that dogs and cats have a sense of time.

A study published in the journal Nature Neuroscience in 2018 was hailed "one of the most convincing experiments" to prove that animals understand time.

Researchers focused on the area of the brain associated with memory and conducted an experiment called the virtual door stop. During the test a mouse ran on a physical treadmill in a virtual reality environment. The mouse learned to run down a hallway to a door and wait for six seconds before it opened and the mouse could collect its reward.

After several sessions like this, researchers made the door invisible and the mouse still ran to where the door was, waited there for six seconds, and continued to collect the reward.

"The important point here is that the mouse doesn't know when the door is open or closed because it's invisible," researcher James G. Heys said. "The only way he can solve this task efficiently is by using his brain's internal sense of time."

While this test was conducted on a mouse, the researchers explained that the brain activity responsible for the animal's behavior was the same in other animals, too.

Most pet owners are used to their pets asking for food, and Bumblebee and Simba are no exception.

In thousands of comments, TikTok users shared their delight at the pets' hilarious request.

One commenter said: "The cat is the spokesperson," while another joked: "Orange cat is mastermind."

"The sweetest angels, adorable," said another reply.

One commenter wrote: "That meow is gangster style."

"Kitty is tenacious about food, but super cuddly," said the pets' owner. "Bumblebee is incredibly funny and loves a ball."

The success of the video of the two pets online shocked their owner too.

"I was so shocked when it went viral and it kept getting more views," they said. "I initially just posted it on Instagram, but I saw other people posting it without our permission on TikTok which is why we posted it there."

"Our Instagram is a diary of our life as a little family," they added. "So I posted it because Kitty always has those little conversations."

