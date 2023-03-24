Laughter at Golden Retriever Getting Stuck While Napping With Human Dad

A golden retriever puppy has melted hearts online after a video of her getting stuck on the sofa while taking a nap went viral on social media.

In the video, which was shared Thursday on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username Zackyoung80, the puppy can be seen struggling to get up off the couch where she was taking a nap with one of her owners, the family's dad.

When her mother calls for her, the puppy tries over and over again to get up, struggling so hard that even her Labrador brother goes over to encourage her.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "The dog got stuck while napping."

Golden retrievers are the third most popular dog breed in the United States, according to the latest ranking by the American Kennel Club (AKC), published last week.

While Labrador retrievers had held first place for over 30 years, this year French bulldogs took No. 1, kicking the Labs down to the No. 2 spot for the most loved dog breeds. German shepherds and poodles follow at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

Golden retrievers are a hardworking breed, often used as rescue and therapy dogs. They need a lot of exercise every day and excel at a variety of sports. They are also known for their soft mouths.

The AKC's website states: "All retrievers must have a mouth 'soft' enough to pick up and hold game like ducks without damaging it. The Golden's mouth is so soft, it's said they can carry a raw egg in their mouth without cracking the shell."

The TikTok video quickly gained popularity across the platform. It has so far received over 1.2 million views and 265,200 likes.

One user, Monks, commented: "So y'all just gonna sit there and watch, huh?"

Michael duntz said: "You could help." Joshuwhatever added: "The other dog came over like: 'what the dog doin?'" And Fluffy joked: "He accepted the challenge with grace."

Railroad3314 wrote: "Yeah no that's cool I got it guys." And Alyssa hardy added: "He said: 'you gon help or what?'"

FreddyFosho said: "That look back was 'FATHER HELP." And Joaquin Betancourt joked: "Dog: can you scoot over a bit."

User Iedoan vo wrote: "He looked back like 'you really not gonna help me.'" And Molly b added: "Bro I'm trying."

Cole snipes commented: "The look back was 'you gonna let her play me like this?'" And Jacks said: "He was fighting for his life."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Zackyoung80 via TikTok Comments.