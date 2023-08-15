Laughter As Guilty Puppy Denies Ruining Sofa Despite Evidence: 'Wasn't Me'

A pet Staffordshire bull terrier has been caught red-pawed after chewing out a sizeable chunk of the sofa.

Dogs have a habit of chewing all sorts of household items for a number of reasons and many, including this particular pet, get caught in the act.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, user winnie.blueberry_ showed the aftermath of his sofa being chewed.

The video showed the Staffordshire bull terrier with the fluffy white filling from the sofa close by, indicating it had chewed at it.

Shaggy's seminal 2000 hit "It Wasn't Me" played over the video, further indicating the pet's guilt.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), dogs of all types of breeds gnaw and chew furniture.

The AKC added: "Chewing is a natural canine behavior. Think about your dog's wolf ancestors tearing apart a prey animal.

"Those sharp teeth are there for a reason. Chewing also helps dogs clean their teeth and exercise their jaws.

"And most importantly, it's fun. Chewing is a great way for dogs to pass the time and amuse themselves. It's unrealistic to expect your dog to never express this instinctive behavior."

The AKC recommends dog owners ensure their pet picks correctly when provided with chew toys and to put away items that can be tempting for them, such as shoes and remote controls.

According to a 2023/24 American Pet Products Association (APPA) survey, dogs are the most popular pets in the U.S.

The APPA said there are 65.1 million dogs owned in homes across the country, nearly 20 million more than cats at 46.5 million.

It also found that millennials are the largest generation of pet owners in the country, accounting for 33 percent of the total.

Since being shared on June 15, the clip has been viewed an estimated 659,500 times and attracted some 116,800 likes.

People who commented on the video shared their own experiences with Staffordshires and others saw the funny side of the video.

TikTok user Amber_Bravo_Photography said: "My Staffordshire ate like five couches until I finally put a gate around it."

Wedy588 added: "I'm sure someone else did that. She is way too cute to be guilty."

While Brooke posted: "My puppy is a cavapoo and he's always like I didn't do anything he only can have rubber toys now."

Vikestar commented: "They pull the most guilty faces haha. My staffy is the same then back to the same ******** the next day."

