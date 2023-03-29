Laughter as Man Finds Missing Parcel in This Bizarre Location 2 Weeks Later 

A man complaining about a missing Amazon parcel—only to find it in an unexpected location two weeks later—is making social-media users chuckle.

Sharing his frustration with Reddit's 'Mildly Infuriating' forum, user u/raleighs explained that one of his Amazon parcels had never arrived, despite him receiving a delivery notification.

A photo of the missing parcel in the snowy field. The Reddit user found it two weeks later, after the snow had started to melt. u/raleighs

According to the latest figures by Statista, Amazon delivered 4.75 million packages in the United States alone in 2021.

However, research conducted by security website Safewise found that 260 million parcels across America were lost or stolen last year. People living in cities were more likely to be victims of parcel theft than those living in rural locations.

In this case, two weeks later, the Reddit user finally stumbled across his parcel—half-a-mile away from his house. He shared a snap of the package, wrapped in plastic and tied to a fence post in the middle of a snowy field.

"Amazon said it was delivered 2 weeks ago," he wrote alongside the image. "Couldn't find it, snow finally melted a bit."

Although unfortunate for the poster, Reddit users found the delivery location hilarious, with the photo receiving more than 86,000 upvotes.

'I Didn't Know Amazon Delivered to Siberia'

In the comments, the poster raleighs explained that he lives 25 miles away from the nearest town in South Dakota.

"On the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, near the Pole Of Inaccessibility," he wrote. "[It's the] most distant point from the coast of The Pacific, Atlantic, and other oceans.

"At night you can see the Milky Way from horizon to horizon."

After realizing how rural the poster's home is, Glalie wrote: "I'm not saying it's right but I can understand why this happened."

"I didn't know Amazon delivered to Siberia," added justaguy826.

"Poor driver had to travel to the north pole for you," commented Snoo-43285.

"At least they wrapped it in plastic," posted mikelimebingbong.

"This looks like the ending/beginning of the movie Fargo," wrote jimjamalama, referencing the Coen Brothers' classic about a blackmail plan gone wrong.

"I believe there is a big bag of cash buried around there somewhere," agreed Henrywynn.

JostlingAlmonds provided some insight from the perspective of a delivery driver. "I work for Amazon and do a rural route," he wrote. "There is like a 98% chance that's where the geo pin was and I can personally attest to looking around and being like 'eh f***,' it they pro[ba]lly know this spot."

Newsweek has reached out to u/raleighs for comment via Reddit, and emailed Amazon for comment.