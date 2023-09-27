Laughter Over How Dogs Dry Themselves as Part of Their After-Bath Routine

A couple of West Highland white terriers have been widely praised online after they were found to have an ingenious way of getting dry.

Dogs are well known for loving their zoomies, and the two West Highland white terriers, commonly known as Westies, have proved they are no different. Alan and Alfie can be seen racing to dry themselves in a TikTok clip uploaded by the account alan_alfie_westies, with the caption: "Routine after bath time."

In the seven-second video, both Alan and Alfie are seen running through the door before launching themselves onto towel-covered beds.

Two West Highland white terriers. The dogs earned praise online for the way they dried themselves. Getty

As the clip progresses, both dogs rub themselves down on the towels, in what appears to be a blissful zoomies moment for them.

According to the American Kennel Club, zoomies are frantic and repetitive behaviors exhibited by dogs, including running around in circles or spinning around.

The AKC added: "Certain times of day may trigger zoomies in dogs more than others, such as the first thing in the morning or in the evening after spending much of the day in a crate.

"Some dogs get zoomies after a bath, while others are triggered by stressful situations like visiting the vet."

Joe Nutkins, a dog training instructor and co-director at Dog Training for Essex and Suffolk, told Newsweek that dogs have a habit of rubbing their bodies down on something after a bath.

She added: "So many dogs will rub themselves on furniture, rugs, our trouser legs etc. after a bath or when they have gotten soaked in the rain. This helps them dry and reduce the amount of excess water in their fur. A dog's natural survival instinct will be to dry off and the manic racing about finding something to rub against is often referred to as the Zoomies.

"Additionally, after a bath, the majority of dogs will have had shampoo or a spray applied to their skin and coat with added fragrances which are intended for us humans to enjoy. However, these scents are not typically favourites for our dogs! With their incredible scenting capabilities often a fragrance we like will be many times stronger to our dogs and can even be unpleasant or irritating, so rubbing their faces, heads, bodies etc. along furniture and bedding that has their scent on helps cover the new scent with their own.

"In the clip here, the two dogs race to their beds, jump in, and roll around in their beds which they are enjoying plus drying off and reinforcing their own scent all in one - pretty clever really."

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), dogs are the most popular pet in the U.S.

The APPA estimates there are 65.1 million households where at least one dog is owned, which is significantly more than cats - the nation's second-favorite pet - at 46.5 million.

Since being shared on TikTok, the clip has been viewed an estimated 890,500 times and was liked on more than 40,500 occasions.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video praised the idea and shared their own pets' experiences.

TikTok user Blanca Diaz678 said: "OMG (oh my God), I need to try this. I normally just lay a dry towel on the floor and my dog rolls around in it. The bed is genius."

Holly added; "Wish mine did this. My two do zoomies around the living room bouncing sofa to sofa drenching everything they see before I get the chance to dry them."

Suzanne Ni Dhul commented: "It's a westie thing. They always get the after-bath zoomies. Love this."

Newsweek has contacted alan_alfie_westies for comment via TikTok.

