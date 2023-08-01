Laughter as Owner Figures Out How Dog Escaped While She Was at Work

The internet has been left in stitches at how one dog escaped from a room while her owners were out.

Savannah Tangen and her father live in Virginia with their 5-month-old dog Penelope—or Penny for short. She is a Great Pyrenees and shepherd mix that has quickly become a beloved household member.

But, while her owners were out at work recently, Penny decided she didn't feel like staying put and took matters into her own hands, chewing straight through the door to escape.

From left: The door that Penny the dog chewed through; and a picture of the 5-month-old puppy. Her owner told Newsweek "she chewed a literal circle in my dad's door." Savannah Tangen

"My dad and I have a living-room camera, and he comes into the restaurant I work at everyday for lunch," Tangen told Newsweek. "He showed me on his phone that she was sitting on the living room couch, indicating she got out of his room somehow."

Usually, Penny understands that, while her humans are out at work, she stays put in a room where she is safe—but, this time, she seemed to change her mind.

"We keep the dogs in our rooms while we're at work so they don't get into anything in the house," Tangen added. "I knew I'd be the first one home since I get off work earlier than he does. I walked into the hallway to check out what may have happened. And yep... she chewed a literal circle in my dad's door."

Chewing in puppies is very common and part of their development. Like human babies, young canines go through a teething phase in which their baby teeth fall out and adult ones start to come in. Chewing helps to relieve the discomfort and pain associated with teething.

But this isn't the only reason your dog might be partial to chewing. Puppies use their mouths to explore the world around them, discovering new textures and tastes by chewing. It is also known to be a form of stress relief and can be calming for puppies, while boredom and instinctual behavior also play a part.

Puppy chewing can be destructive, like the dog who chewed through a water supply and flooded their owners' home, and another using their sibling's leg as a chew toy.

"She usually chews up things since she's still a puppy, but I never expected her to do anything like that! We were surprised but totally understand since she's still a baby and gets separation anxiety from us when we're gone," Tangen said.

For now, the hole in the door has been patched up, but Tangen added that the family would likely replace it eventually.

The dog owner shared the scenario with Reddit users on the popular r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, where it has been upvoted over 44,000 times and received more than 1,700 comments.

"That hole was there before I chewed the hole in the door," posted one commenter after seeing the story.

Another Reddit user wrote: "Good thing your dog was there to chase away the person who messed up your door." A third agreed: "She's innocent."

"I figured other people would get a kick out of the hole in the door and her innocent, cute face," said Tangen, before adding, "She's totally innocent!"

